“He is the one player you [can] look at” – Stephen Warnock offers advice to Liverpool on replacing Mohamed Salah

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock believes the Reds should sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Salah has established himself as an all-time Premier League great and one of the best players in the world at Liverpool. He has scored 192 goals and provided 83 assists in 315 appearances across all competitions, helping Jurgen Klopp's side win seven trophies.

The 31-year-old's feats attracted the interest of Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad this summer. However, the Reds rejected any chance of a transfer occurring. Since then, Salah has shown no signs of slowing down, netting six goals and registering four assists in his 10 games so far this season.

Al-Ittihad are expected to return to try signing the Egyptian King. Finding a replacement would be next to impossible but Warnock believes the Reds should push for Kvaratskhelia. He said (via HITC):

“The one player that springs to mind is Kvaratskhelia from Napoli. He is the one player you [can] look at and think, young, potential, can play, but he is a left-sided player. Could he play on that right-hand side?”

Kvaratskhelia is an explosive left-winger who aided Napoli in winning the Serie A title last season. The 22-year-old has a lot of potential and has scored one goal and provided four assists in nine appearances this season.

However, he isn't a natural right-winger, so it's unlikely that the Reds facilitate a move for him as a Salah replacement.

Alexis Mac Allister gives his verdict on Liverpool's start to the season

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister gave an honest verdict on his side's start to the season in an exclusive interview with the club media.

The £35 million summer signing from Brighton & Hove Albion has adjusted quite quickly with the Reds, being deployed as the No. 6. He has helped the Reds get to fourth place in the Premier League, having accumulated 17 points from eight games. They are also at the summit of their Europa League group and are in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Mac Allister said (via Liverpool's official website):

"We are Liverpool and we know that we have to be up there. I think the beginning was good but at the same time we know that we can improve and we can grow a little bit more. That's what we will try to do. Now we've got an international break and then we will be back. We will keep working and try to win football games. That's what we want."

The Reds next face Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield on October 21, after the international break.