"He is the one they're watching for the future" - Fabrizio Romano on Manchester United's interest in signing 21-year-old midfielder

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United are interested in signing Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira. The Italian transfer expert, however, believes the Red Devils are unlikely to sign the Portuguese under-21 international in the January window.

Fabio Vieira rose through the youth ranks at Porto before making his debut for the club last season. He immediately became a key member of the club's starting line-up. Vieira made 33 appearances, scored three goals and provided two assists in all competitions for Porto during his debut season with the club. The midfielder has grown from strength to strength this season, scoring two goals and providing nine assists in 21 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese side.

His performances have caught the attention of Manchester United, who reportedly sent scouts to monitor the performances of the youngster earlier this month. Fabrizio Romano, however, has suggested that the Red Devils are unlikely to sign the midfielder in the winter window.

'I don't see it for January but he is one they're watching for the future because he's a talented boy. It's normal for Manchester United to scout and watch these young players. He is a player who has a lot of clubs interested in signing him in the future. I don't see a move in January but maybe something for the future," said Romano on the Don Robbie Podcast as per sportreview.

Manchester United have made no secret of their desire to sign a midfielder in recent months. The club have struggled at times this season due to the lack of a top quality midfielder.

The Red Devils are also bracing themselves for the potential exit of Paul Pogba next summer. The Frenchman's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club. Pogba is widely expected to run down his contract with United and become a free agent next summer.

The club will therefore be keen to sign a replacement for Pogba if he leaves the club at the end of the season.

Manchester United could prefer a move for a midfielder who has more experience than Fabio Vieira

Despite being regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in Portuguese football, Fabio Vieira currently lacks the experience required to cope with the pressure of playing for Manchester United. He has made just 58 senior appearances for Porto in all competitions.

Manchester United could therefore prefer a move for a player who has played in the Premier League and has produced the goods for his club on a consistent basis.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are interested in signing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. The 24-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the best centre midfielders in the Premier League in recent years. Neves has made 197 appearances for Wolves in all competitions and has scored 22 goals.

