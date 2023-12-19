“He was outstanding” - Micah Richards reserves special praise for ‘mature’ Manchester United star after Liverpool draw

Former Manchester City star Micah Richards waxed lyrical about Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo after the youngster's impressive showing during the Red Devils' 0-0 stalemate against Liverpool on Sunday, December 17.

Despite Liverpool being billed as the heavy favorites to secure all three points in their Premier League clash at Anfield, Erik ten Hag opted to include Mainoo in the starting XI.

Manchester United were dominated off the park in terms of possession and chances created. However, they defended well as a unit and were able to grind out an impressive point.

Mainoo looked mature beyond his years against Liverpool. The 18-year-old completed 17 of his 19 passes with an accuracy of 89%. He also completed both his long balls, made three recoveries and blocks, and won four ground duels.

Richards praised Mainoo on The Rest Is Football podcast, saying (via The Boot Room):

“We have to mention Kobbie Mainoo, though, don’t we? He has been outstanding. The games that he has played in away from home, big games. He did well at Everton, I think I remember that game."

He added:

“He did well against Liverpool, getting on the ball and just doing the basic things, nothing too extravagant, just doing the basics really well, tackling when he needs to, right positions, he is obviously comfortable on the ball, he took no risks.”

He concluded:

“He has a really level, mature performance, and I just thought that he was outstanding.”

Mainoo has impressed in his five appearances for Manchester United so far this season. The youngster missed nearly four months of action due to a serious ankle injury he suffered during pre-season.

"He'd do my nut in!" - Alan Shearer blasts Manchester United attacker following Liverpool draw

Newcastle icon Alan Shearer recently slammed Manchester United winger Antony, admitting he would be annoyed if he had to play alongside the Brazil international.

Antony has struggled for form this season and is yet to register a goal contribution in 18 appearances across all competitions. The 23-year-old failed to make an impact during the Red Devils' 0-0 draw against Liverpool and never looked like getting on the scoresheet.

Shearer stated (as per SPORTbible):

“On the right-hand side you've got Antony, he would do my nut in playing with him because you know 99.9 per cent of the time he's coming inside on that left foot. Not only do the defenders know, so they can then set themselves.”

He continued:

“On the odd occasion if he did go down on the right-hand side it might make it a little bit more difficult, but for a centre-forward, it doesn't half make it very difficult when he's doing that.”

Antony will be aiming to prove more effective in Manchester United's next fixture against West Ham United. The two sides face each other in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Saturday, December 23.