"He pays attention to every detail" - Manchester United star names Cristiano Ronaldo as the player he learned the most from in his career

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane recently named his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as the player he has learned the most from.

The pair were teammates in Madrid as well as in Manchester but spent the majority of their time together in the Spanish capital. When Varane made his debut for Los Blancos in the 2011-12 season, Ronaldo was one of the biggest superstars in football.

In a recent episode of BT Sport's What I Wore, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was asked about the player that he learned the most from in Real Madrid. While Varane noted that he shared the dressing room with many greats of the game, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who stood out. Justifying his choice, the central defender said:

"The player I learned the most from is Ronaldo. He pays attention to every detail & has a huge motivation in every training, every match, always has confidence & wants more.”

Ronaldo and Varane shared the pitch for 231 games during their career. They won four UEFA Champions League titles among other trophies together with Real Madrid.

Varane has been a Manchester United player since 2021 while Ronaldo now plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed since his Manchester United exit?

Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United spell came to a shocking end as the Portuguese left the club in November 2022 via mutual termination of his contract. This came after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he criticized the club, among other things.

Ronaldo eventually joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent. He made his debut in January and has since scored 12 goals and has provided three assists for the Riyadh-based team.

Ronaldo was also named the Saudi Pro League's Player of the Month in February. Despite being 38, the Portuguese superstar is proving that he still has the killer instinct to find the back of the net regularly.

