"He would be the perfect fit for them" - Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel claims Serie A ace would be 'icing on the cake' for Manchester United

Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi has suggested that his compatriot, Victor Osimhen, would make a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

Osimhen is currently topping the Serie A scoring charts with 21 goals from 23 games, and Mikel believes that the 24-year-old could make a significant impact in the Premier League.

There have been concerns over whether Osimhen can continue his impressive form in the more physical English game. However, Mikel allayed any doubts about his fellow countryman's ability to adapt to the English top-flight. Speaking to DubaiEye (via DailyPost), the Chelsea legend claimed:

“When you look at Victor Osimhen, I mean, he is doing really well for Napoli. He is playing very well. He is going to be in the market in the summer. I think Man United are going to go for him definitely. He is doing well for me. I think Victor scores goals. That is what he does. He isn’t very technically good but he will get you goals for sure.”

He concluded:

“I think he would be the perfect fit for them [Man Utd]. He would be the finished article for this United team. They play some really good football now. They’re back playing the way United should play. Again, they’re missing that lethal striker. If they could be able to go for him [Victor], if they could be able to get him, he would be the icing on the cake for them.”

With a proven track record in Italy and Ligue 1, Osimhen's goalscoring prowess has attracted the attention of several European heavyweights, including Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern Munich.

Manchester United remain interested in Victor Osimhen

Manchester United could be in pole position to land Victor Osimhen, with reports suggesting that the club is preparing a big-money move for him in the summer.

With the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes already spearheading the attack, adding Osimhen could make the club's frontline even more potent. The Nigerian striker's physicality, pace, and clinical finishing could make him a crucial addition to the squad as they aim to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can fend off competition from other top European clubs for the Napoli striker's services.

