"He performs for us on incredibly high levels" – Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool will not let 25-year-old star leave club

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Caoimhin Kelleher will not be allowed to depart, squashing several transfer speculations about the goalkeeper's future.

Kelleher, 25, has cemented himself as the second-choice shot-stopper for his club since making his professional debut in 2019. He has registered 12 clean sheets in 31 matches for his boyhood team so far.

During a recent interview with The Echo, Klopp was asked about Kelleher's future at Liverpool. He responded (h/t Irish Independent):

"That is the next thing, we all want Caoimh to make the next step. Some of us have heard rumors and stuff like that, like so we have to let him go and stuff like that. We just can't. We need a solution for us and we are really happy with Caoimh."

Lauding the Irishman despite his recent mistakes, Klopp commented:

"But he performs for us on incredibly high levels. He is an exceptional goalkeeper. Yeah, he conceded a few goals where he could have saved if he has more rhythm or he is a bit more lucky."

Kelleher, who spent time at Irish club Ringmahon Rangers before joining the Reds' academy in 2015, is behind Alisson Becker in his team's pecking order. He is likely to continue representing the Anfield outfit in both the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup this campaign.

So far this season, Kelleher has overseen two shutouts in 10 outings.

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Liverpool star Curtis Jones, hails his development in 2023

After Liverpool's 5-1 EFL Cup last-eight win over West Ham United on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp lauded Curtis Jones' standout performance. Hailing his development this year, he told reporters (h/t OneFootball):

"He did even better [than he has in recent months], to be honest, because he added in his game the acceleration with the ball, which is really important. You cannot do that against each opponent, but there are some opponents where you can do it, when you pass the first line then you have to go with the ball."

Klopp waxed lyrical about Jones' second strike against the Hammers:

"His second goal is crazy because you go pretty much towards the penalty spot from where he scored, that's pretty rare, but it's an important thing for him to do. Yes, it was a really good game. He looked super-fresh, which is probably not surprising because he didn't play thousands of minutes in recent weeks."

Jones, 22, netted two goals, completed 62 passes with 94% accuracy, created two chances and recorded two dribbles in the latest cup clash.

Overall, the right-footed versatile midfielder has bagged 13 goals and provided 14 assists in 113 matches, including 70 starts, for Liverpool.

