"He could play at Real, at Barcelona, at Manchester City" - Arsenal loanee hailed by current boss for 'fantastic physical capacities'

Marseille manager Igor Tudor recently backed Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares to play for top clubs across Europe. He believes the youngster can easily adapt at Barcelona, Real Madrid, or Manchester City.

Tavares is close to leaving Arsenal in the summer as he has no future under Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard loaned out the left-back last summer to the player's surprise and the Gunners are ready to cash in on the Portuguese.

Tudor claimed that the young defender has fantastic physical capabilities and can go on to play for the big clubs. He was quoted by Fabrizio Romano saying:

"He's still a young player but he has fantastic physical capacities. He's got an outstanding ability to run. He could play at Real, at Barcelona, at Manchester City… he still needs to grow and progress, we talk a lot to him."

Arsenal do not see loanee as a reliable player

French journalist Florent Germain revealed that Arsenal do not see Nuno Tavares as a part of their club's future. He claims that they will not be loaning out the defender again and Marseille do not have an option to buy.

He was quoted by Onze Mondial saying:

"Arsenal would like to sell him. The Gunners bosses don't want to loan him for a second year in a row. He has two years left on his contract. He's loaned without an option to buy so he will normally return to London. Marseille haven't definitely made a decision. They haven't clearly said they want him to go, but that's the way it's heading."

He added:

"At the start of the season, he seduced fans and the club. He's in a role where it's hard to find high-level players. The Arsenal bosses have the same opinion as the Marseille ones. They don't see him as a reliable player. If Arsenal offer him around in the next transfer window and Marseille believe it's worth it, there might be something to work out. Marseille remain attentive, but the likelihood is a return to Arsenal."

Arsenal signed Tavares in 2021 for £8 million from Benfica. Overall, he has made 16 appearances for the Gunners and has scored once and has a successful pass percentage of 82.10 percent.

