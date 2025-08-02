"He could play tomorrow if the Premier League started" - Journalist claims Arsenal staff have been blown away by Viktor Gyokeres since move

Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that Arsenal coaches and the Gunners' squad have been impressive with Viktor Gyokeres' display. He added that the striker is also set to hit the ground running in the Premier League.In a recent update, TBR Football's chief correspondent, Graeme Bailey shared the feeling in the Gunners camp regarding Gyokeres. He also said that the professionalism of the 27-year-old is a key factor that has wowed the Premier League giants, saying (via Afcstuff on X):“Viktor Gyökeres made it clear through the process that he is ready &amp; my word, he has blown coaches &amp; team-mates away already. One word, ‘Wow’ that is the response I have had from inside the Arsenal camp when I asked about Gyökeres. Although he has just turned up, I am told that he could play tomorrow if the Premier League started - he is ready! Arsenal are not getting carried away, but his professionalism is shining through already.”After several seasons without a natural striker in their frontline, the Gunners opted to sign Gyokeres this summer. He joined the 2024-25 Premier League runners-up on a five-year deal from Sporting CP for a reported £63.5 million.Across Europe, the Swede is known to be one of the finest strikers who could deliver goals when you consider his consistent scoring numbers. Last term, he contributed 54 goals and 13 assists in 52 appearances for Sporting CP.Thus, he's expected to improve the outlook of the Gunners' frontline and score goals that could potentially win games for Mikel Arteta's side.&quot;I always want to score&quot; - Newly signed Arsenal forward Viktor GyokeresAFC v Tottenham Hotspur Pre-Season Friendly - Source: GettyViktor Gyokeres has said that he desires to score goals in front of the supporters as Arsenal's new striker. He also said that he wants to prove himself in attack and deliver with the rest of his teammates.In an interview after he was unveiled as the Gunners' new No.14, the striker said (via Sky Sports):&quot;I always want to score. To be a part of this club and to score in this kit and with this badge in front of all the supporters, I can't wait. It will be an amazing feeling. I started here [in England], it feels like a long time ago. I think I've improved a lot since then. Now I want to prove myself for real and perform together with the team.&quot;Before moving to the Emirates, the striker had previously featured for some English teams such as Brighton, Swansea City and Coventry. However, Arsenal will be hoping that he will replicate the way he performed at Sporting, considering that he delivered 97 goals in 102 appearances for the 2024-25 Primeira Liga winners.