"He could play a wannabe tough-guy in a comedy" - Frank Leboeuf claims Manchester United star would be a good actor on screen 

Frank Leboeuf has hilariously claimed Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes would be a good actor. He believes that the Portuguese star will be perfect to play a wannabe tough guy in a comedy movie.

Speaking to Casinos En Ligne, Leboeuf stated that Fernandes is too skinny to play a serious villain and added that Vinnie Jones and Dennis Wise would be the other best football players to be actors.

He said:

“I think any Italian player would be perfect for acting! I watched AC Milan vs Newcastle the other day, and I thought the Italian players had acting in their blood – the referees always believe them!"

He added:

"Bruno Fernandes would be good, he could play a wannabe tough-guy in a comedy. He’s too skinny to take seriously as a villain. Players like Vinnie Jones and Dennis Wise would have him on toast! Just look at the pitches we played on.”

Leboeuf went on to add that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jamie Vardy would also be good actors if they picked it up as a career in the future.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes called out for acting on the pitch by Ian Wright

While Frank Leboeuf believes Bruno Fernandes will be a good actor on the screen, Ian Wright has claimed that the Portuguese star acts on the pitch.

He called out the Manchester United captain last season after the 7-0 loss to Liverpool and started saying that he should be leading by example instead.

He was on Sky Sports when he said:

“Sometimes you go to Anfield and you think you are going to get stuff and don’t get it. Look at his reaction now: he’s having a word with Alisson and arguing with him. Look at where he is and look where the ball is. I’m thinking ‘get yourself back in, over here [so he can defend].’"

He continued:

"Instead he’s coming over here to speak to Rashford and have some sort of whinge. This is the captain. This is the guy who is meant to be leading by example. You look how he’s acting… I was really, really surprised.”

Bruno Fernandes was made the Manchester United captain this season after Erik ten Hag stripped Harry Maguire of the armband.