"He played another 5 or 10 minutes almost on one leg" - Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate confirm injury blow to Manchester United star

England boss Gareth Southgate and striker Harry Kane have confirmed that Manchester United and Three Lions centre-back Harry Maguire has sustained an injury.

Maguire played the entire 90 minutes of England's thrilling 3-3 draw against Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Monday (September 26). With John Stones heading to the dressing room with an injury after just 37 minutes, Southgate needed Maguire to put in a decent performance.

The under-fire defender didn't have the best of games and seems to have played the final few minutes of the contest with an injury. Speaking after the match, Kane said about Maguire (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘H [Maguire] had a pretty decent injury at the end there and he played another five or 10 minutes on almost one leg. So great character from him, really proud of him for that.’’

Southgate also stated that the Manchester United defender had picked up a knock, saying:

‘‘John Stones is feeling something with his hamstring and I think Harry is feeling something a little bit as well.’’

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire didn't have the best of games for England against Germany

Maguire and the rest of England's defense were hardly troubled in the first half as the Three Lions kept Germany's forays forward to a minimum. However, Hansi Flick's side improved after the break and received a golden chance to take the lead.

Maguire conceded a penalty by fouling Jamal Musiala early in the second half. Ilkay Gundogan converted the spot-kick to put Die Mannschaft ahead in the 52nd minute.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Penalty England. Maguire passes the ball into Musiala's feet and then takes down Musiala after getting nutmegged. 📸 - Penalty England. Maguire passes the ball into Musiala's feet and then takes down Musiala after getting nutmegged. https://t.co/rscs74MvHN

Roughly 15 minutes later, Maguire made another mistake as he was dispossessed by Musiala in midfield. Germany raced forward and Timo Werner set up Kai Havertz, who scored from the edge of the box to make it 2-0.

England then staged a phenomenal comeback. Maguire's Manchester United teammate Luke Shaw scored in the 71st minute before Mason Mount levelled things up four minutes later.

Southgate's side were then awarded a penalty after Jude Bellingham was fouled in the box. Kane thumped home an emphatic penalty to put the Three Lions ahead in front of a raucous crowd at Wembley.

However, Germany ensured they got a share of the spoils after Nick Pope spilled what should've been a regulation save, allowing Havertz to tap the ball home.

