"He could have played him every week" - Michael Owen says Manchester United made a mistake with Cristiano Ronaldo 

Former Manchester United and Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes the Red Devils made a mistake with Cristiano Ronaldo this season. The former England striker opined that Erik ten Hag should have played the Portuguese week in and week out. He believes that the former Real Madrid man could have solved the team's goalscoring issues.

Ronaldo's contract was mutually terminated by Manchester United following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Marcus Rashford has been put under pressure by Ten Hag to carry out the team's goalscoring duties. The Dutch manager has demanded 20 goals a season from Rashford.

Owen, however, believes United already had a 20-goal-a-season attacker in their ranks in the form of Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 24 goals in 38 games across competitions last season. Owen pointed that out and opined that Manchester United were in the wrong with Ronaldo.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I hear Ten Hag talking about Marcus Rashford probably needs to score 20 goals this, that and the other. Well, they had 20 goals sat right under his nose but, unfortunately, he was sat on the bench a lot of the time."

He added:

"The way things were going, there had to be an end to it, but it didn't have to be like that. He could have played him every week and then he would have solved this problem of scoring goals and that's the point."

Owen further claimed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not a squad player:

"You either play Cristiano Ronaldo every week and never bring him off, or you don't. If you don't, then he's no good at your club. He's not a substitute or a squad player."

The Portugal international scored just three goals in 16 games before his departure from the club.

Michael Owen is doubtful whether Marcus Rashford can fill Cristiano Ronaldo's void in Manchester United

Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Owen cast his doubts on whether Marcus Rashford can fill Cristiano Ronaldo's shoes and become Manchester United's main goalscorer.

He said:

"Marcus Rashford is a big contributor, but he can not be your main goalscorer. He isn't going to be scoring you 30 goals a season like a Wayne Rooney or a Robin van Persie or lots of other great strikers over the years."

He further added:

"He will contribute double figures every year from that left-hand side. If you said Manchester United were going to play him down the middle and he's going to be the main man, I would question it. I think he's a brilliant player and his stock has risen at the World Cup. It's great to see him back, but he contributes to this team. He's not your main man."

