“He has played [himself] into focus” – Manager reacts positively to ‘nice rumour’ linking his captain with Liverpool transfer 

Hannover 96 manager Stefan Lietl has reacted positively to his goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler's links with Liverpool. As per Liverpool Echo, the German goalkeeper is one of the names on the Reds' transfer wishlist for 2023.

Zieler, 33, currently plays in the 2.Bundesliga with Hannover as they sit sixth in the table. He has played 295 matches for the German side over two stints at the club and is currently the club captain.

Speaking about him, Lietl appreciated the fact that Zieler has been linked with the Premier League giants. He told BILD:

“He has played [himself] into focus. It’s a nice rumour to associate Hannover 96 with Liverpool. Ron is my captain. The focus is on the game [against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Tuesday].”

Zieler also has some experience in English football, having played for Manchester United and Leicester City. He made nine appearances for the Red Devils' youth sides, but failed to make a senior appearance.

The German made nine Premier League appearances with Leicester, playing for them in the 2016-17 season.

As per the aforementioned Echo report, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to sign an experienced goalkeeper next summer.

Caomhin Kelleher, 23, could leave the club in search of more playing time while Adrian's contract expires in June 2023. They have also been linked with SV Sandhausen goalkeeper Patrick Drewes.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool drawing Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

In a repeat of last season's Champions League final, the two sides will clash over two legs in the Round of 16 this season.

Real Madrid beat the Reds 1-0 in the final in France last season via a goal from Vinicius Jr. as they won their 14th Champions League trophy.

After the draw was announced on November 7, Klopp shared his thoughts on the tie while speaking to Liverpool's official website:

“It is a really good draw. A really exciting draw. The games themselves are still a few months away but it does not take a great deal of imagination to think what the atmosphere will be like at both games."

He added:

“There is a lot of football to be played before this, of course, so we will focus on each game as it comes but yes, this draw has given us something special to look forward to.”

The first leg of the tie will be played at Anfield on February 21, 2023, while the second leg will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 15.

