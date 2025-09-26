"He is the player Al Nassr has been missing", "Too good for this league" - Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate's showing in win against Al-Ittihad

Fans on X have showered praise on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Joao Felix after he put up a commendable performance in their win against Al-Ittihad. The Knights of Najd defeated the reigning league champions 2-0 away in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, September 26.

Jorge Jesus' side continued in their fine form with a resounding victory over their fellow title rivals. The Riyadh-based side controlled the game from the blast of the whistle and were up within nine minutes after Sadio Mane found the net courtesy of an assist from Kingsley Coman.

The Senegalese forward turned provider in the 35th minute as his cross into the box found Ronaldo, who headed home to double Al-Nassr's lead. Meanwhile, Felix was named in the starting XI, leading the attack alongside his compatriot, Ronaldo.

Although he failed to register a goal contribution on the night, Felix was a thorn in the flesh of the opposition. The 23-year-old completed the most dribbles in the match (four), was the most fouled player (five), and won the most duels (11).

Furthermore, he created two chances, attempted four shots, and recorded an 85% pass accuracy, receiving a rating of 7.8 (via FotMob). Felix's showing on the night caught the eye of fans, and they lauded the Portuguese forward on X.

One fan claimed that he was the missing piece in Al-Nassr's setup, writing:

"Joao Felix is the player Al Nassr has been missing!"

Wrights_Take @KelvinWrig96651 Joao Felix is the player Al Nassr has been missing!

A second fan added that Felix's quality was way above the Saudi Pro League, saying:

"Joao Felix need to get his ass back in Europe. He’s too good for this league."

VIKTOURRE @Viktourre Joao Felix need to get his ass back in Europe. He’s too good for this league.

"Joao Felix in full flow like this is so good to watch," another commented.

s @RainfordShay Joao Felix in full flow like this is so good to watch

"Joao Felix is finally found his level… He’s been cooking since he arrived," a fan said.

Michael @iammichon Joao Felix is finally found his level… He’s been cooking since he arrived

"Joao felix still get career for Europe sha," another fan posted.

Big sam🦍 @Biggie_002 Joao felix still get career for Europe sha

Joao Felix joined Al-Nassr in the summer from Chelsea in a reported £43.7 million deal. Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly played a role in the transfer, convincing his countryman to join him in Saudi Arabia.

In seven outings for the Knights of Najd so far, Felix has registered seven goals and two assists. He notably scored a hat-trick on his league debut and has added two more goals and an assist to his league tally.

Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Al-Nassr to fourth consecutive league win

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as Al-Nassr recorded their fourth straight league victory of the season with a 2-0 win over Al-Ittihad. The 40-year-old put his side two goals up with a first-half header.

Ronaldo played until the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time when he was taken off for Abdulelah Al Amri. He had a decent outing, recording two shots on target from nine attempts, creating one chance, and missing two big chances (via FotMob).

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Al-Ittihad was his fourth in the league from four games and his fifth strike in six matches across competitions this season. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr will next be in action against Iraqi side Al-Zawraa SC in the AFC Champions League 2 on Wednesday, October 1.

