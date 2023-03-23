"He was the player who best knew my moves" - When Cristiano Ronaldo criticized Real Madrid for selling Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil and Cristiano Ronaldo formed a formidable partnership at Real Madrid, and it was a tough ending when the Spanish side sold the German to Arsenal.

Ronaldo spoke about the sale and claimed that it was 'very bad news' for him. He added that Ozil knew about his moves on the pitch better than anyone else and was angry when the German left.

He was quoted by 90Min saying:

"The sale of Ozil is very bad news for me. He was the player who best knew my moves in front of goal... I'm angry about Ozil leaving."

Ozil announced his retirement on Wednesday, while the Portuguese star is currently playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The two have shared a good relationship off the pitch and expressed it on social media.

Mesut Ozil defended Cristiano Ronaldo last year

Cristiano Ronaldo was released by Manchester United last year after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Portuguese star was in the media limelight again and it became worse for the forward when he was benched at the FIFA World Cup during the Knockout games.

Ozil took to his social media accounts to jump in and speak out against the media. He posted:

"I really don't get where this constant negativity from the press about Cristiano comes from… The media is just trying to get clicks, and pundits who don't have a career anymore just want to get attention with his big name and try to make him look bad. He is soon 38 years old – so what's the surprise that he doesn't score 50 goals a season anymore?"

Ozil added:

"Every football fan out there should be happy to have seen him playing world class football for 20 years. I don't think anyone from the new generation will be able to match his numbers again. He will forever be in his own category. Everyone should show more respect to one of the greatest athletes in sports history."

Ronaldo was not happy with Erik ten Hag's treatment earlier this season and spoke out about it in an unsanctioned interview with Morgan.

Poll : 0 votes