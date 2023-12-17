"He is the player who can really hurt opponents" - Ten Hag makes claim about Manchester United star after 0-0 draw with Liverpool

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has lauded midfielder Kobbie Mainoo following the goalless Premier League draw with Liverpool on Sunday (December 17).

Mainoo, 18, has made eight appearances across competitions for United, including five this season. The defensive midfielder played 82 minutes in his side's hard-fought stalemate. Ten Hag lauded Mainoo (as per The United Stand):

"When you are good enough, you are old enough. He proved that, & when he gets used to those games, we will even get more joy from it. With his scanning & speed of action, he can get switches in. He is the player who can really hurt opponents."

The boss added:

"He has calm and composure. His greatest quality is his analysis of the game, but he is good physically."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In a game bossed by Jurgen Klopp's side, United held firm at the back. Although they squandered a late chance to win the game, with striker Rasmus Hojlund firing straight at the Reds custodian Allison, the visitors would be happy with the result.

Following back-to-back home defeats across competitions, Manchester United return home with their first league draw of the season. The draw means Liverpool (38) spurned the opportunity to return to the top while United are seventh, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal and 10 behind the Reds.

"We had moments where we looked like we were in a rush" - Liverpool boss after Manchester United draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp bemoaned the inability of his team to convert their dominance against United to a win.

The Reds laid seige on the United goal, launching wave after wave of attack, only to be thwarted by a resolute visiting rearguard led by Raphael Varane. Klopp's side's good work nearly came undone late on, but they would be the more disappointed of the two teams with the draw.

Klopp told BBC Match of the Day that the dominance shown by his side was surreal in a 'special' atmosphere:

"I can't remember this kind of dominance against Manchester United as we did today. It was special, the atmosphere was special. We had moments where we looked like we were in a rush. We played a few long balls a bit too much.

"In possession, when we built with three, they had no solution. We should have maybe used underlaps and overlaps more but when you arrive the box is full.

Liverpool return to action at home to West Ham United in the EFL Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday (December 20) while Manchester United play the same opposition three days later in the league.