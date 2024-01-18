"He is a player who is going to mark an era" - La Liga star heaps praise on Jude Bellingham's impact at Real Madrid

Almeria's Sergio Arribas has heaped praise on Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, stating that the Englishman is going to mark an era in Spanish football.

Since moving to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for a reported €103 million fee, Bellingham has set the stage on fire. He has scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 24 appearances for the Madrid giants so far.

The 2023 Kopa Trophy winner, who is only 20, has notified the world about his undeniable quality. Arribas thinks Bellingham is destined for greatness, saying (via Mundo Deportivo):

“I didn’t expect the impact he has had at Real Madrid, it is the best team in the world and he has adapted very well. He is a player who is going to mark an era.”

Arribas, meanwhile, joined Almeria from Los Blancos for a reported €6 million in the summer. Los Merengues still hold 50% rights of the 22-year-old attacking midfielder, as they do with other youngsters who have left the club recently.

Considering Carlo Ancelotti's side already had talents like Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde and Bellingham, opportunities were hard to come by for Arribas at the Spanish capital.

Gary Neville lauds Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham for turning down Manchester United

Back in 2020, Manchester United were in the race to sign Jude Bellingham, who was still a Birmingham player back then. The youngster, however, went on to pursue his career in Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

United legend Gary Neville has now lauded Bellingham for his decision. He stated that while Bellingham is a superstar talent, the environment at United could have been detrimental towards his growth, given the club's complicated situation over the past few years.

Neville said (via News18):

“You think of Jude Bellingham, and I think of that quite a lot when he walks into the boardroom here at Man United, United have agreed a fee with Birmingham, and so have Dortmund. He has a choice between Dortmund and United. And somehow that kid, well done to him, chose Borussia Dortmund, and he’s now one of the greatest players in the world, one of the greatest English talents.”

After finetuning his craft with Dortmund, Bellingham is now garnering the world's attention with his sumptuous performances at Real Madrid. Given his tender age, he is expected to continue atop the game for the foreseeable future.