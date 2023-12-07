"He was the player I would’ve 100% gone and got" - Rio Ferdinand insists Manchester United should have signed Arsenal star this summer

Rio Ferdinand has named Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice as the player Manchester United should have signed during the summer transfer window. The former Red Devils centre-back is convinced that the England international would've been a perfect fit at Old Trafford and has blamed the club for not snapping him up.

It is common knowledge that Manchester United are one of the clubs who were linked with a swoop for Declan Rice in the summer. However, they ended up missing out, with Arsenal luring the player from West Ham United in a club-record transfer deal worth £105 million, according to ESPN.

Expand Tweet

After witnessing the midfielder's instant impact at the Emirates Stadium this season, Rio Ferdinand has come out regretting the Red Devils' failure to snap him up. He opened up during a session on his YouTube channel, Vibe with Five.

"Declan Rice, I said it before Man Utd he was the player I would’ve 100% gone and got," he said in the wake of United's 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday.

"You could argue there’s midfielders with more ability than him but I would argue that it’s only Jude Bellingham that comes near him in terms of being able to get into a dressing room and trying to get control of that dressing room and get the respect of that dressing room on day two, three, four, straight away."

Ferdinand went on to state the reasons why he's convinced that Declan Rice would've been the right man for Manchester United.

"Not only with performances and standards and helping with the culture and the environment but the attitude and the likeability factor, the respect factor that he would get straight away," the former centre-back continued.

"That’s why I thought he more than anybody it was important that Man United should’ve gone and got and they allowed Arsenal to go and get him," he added.

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that Declan Rice is currently making waves after scoring a 97th-minute winner for Arsenal in the 4-3 victory over Luton Town on Tuesday (December 5). The defensive midfielder has bagged three goals and two assists for the Gunners across all competitions so far this season.

Manchester United record statement victory over Chelsea

After losing to Newcastle United 1-0 in the Premier League at the weekend, Manchester United bounced back in style when they took on Chelsea at Old Trafford yesterday (December 6). The Red Devils came out on top with a 2-1 win, thanks to a brace from Scott McTominay.

Following the result, the Red Devils have climbed one step higher in the table. They are now sixth in the standings with 27 points from 15 games, having recorded nine victories and six draws in the English top flight so far.

That victory helps dissolve claims of a crisis in United's dressing room and also sends a message to rivals that they can't be written off just yet. Whether they can continue treading that path remains to be seen.