"He would be my player of the year" - Former Premier League manager makes bold claim about 21-year-old Arsenal star

Former West Ham United assistant manager Stuart Pearce believes Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is the player of the year. The Englishman heaped praise on the England international, who has been in stellar form this season for the Gunners.

Pearce said on talkSPORT (via The Boot Room):

“But Saka’s form this year, for me, he would be my player of the year if I had to pick one now.”

Saka has played an instrumental role on the right wing for Mikel Arteta's side this term. The young forward has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 21 Premier League games.

The England international had a great campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well, bagging three goals and an assist for the Three Lions in Qatar.

Arsenal have emerged as serious title contenders in the Premier League this season. The Gunners have enjoyed first place in the league table for the majority of the season.

However, the north London outfit did drop points recently. Arteta's men lost 1-0 to Everton on 4 February and drew 1-1 against Brentford on Saturday (11 February).

Arsenal have gone back-to-back league games without a win for the first time this term and this dip in form could not have come at a worse time. The Gunners are set to lock horns with their biggest rivals in the title race, Manchester City, at the Emirates on Wednesday (15 February).

"Make no mistake about it" - Former Arsenal striker says Manchester United are 'in the mix for the title'

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has warned the Gunners about Manchester United's involvement in the title race this season. The Englishman insists United can challenge for the Premier League title.

Campbell said (via Football365):

"Ten Hag is really getting a tune out of this Manchester United side. Marcus Rashford is on fire. They are in the mix for the title, make no mistake about it. They have played two games more than Arsenal who are top but their form right now, you have to take them seriously."

He added:

“They have got strength in depth. They can afford to leave major players out of the squad and still go to Elland Road and win 2-0. It wasn’t convincing, but to win there 2-0 is very difficult to do. I’d take Manchester United very seriously now.”

Manchester United could potentially challenge for the title this season given their position in the standings. The Red Devils are third in the league table and five points off the top.

