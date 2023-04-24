"He is playing better because he wants a move" – Frank McAvennie makes incredible claim about Manchester United attacker

Former West Ham United star Frank McAvennie has claimed that Anthony Martial is aiming to secure a permanent move away from Manchester United ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Martial, 27, has blown hot and cold under the helm of Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag this campaign. He has started just 13 games due to injuries, registering seven goals and three assists in 1072 first-team minutes so far.

A right-footed forward blessed with finishing and directness, the 30-cap France ace has started his team's last four matches. However, he is one of a potential 15 stars who could be offloaded this summer, as per The Guardian.

"He’s a great player – he definitely has the qualities to play in top football – and when he is fit our team plays better". Erik ten Hag asked whether Anthony Martial will be at Manchester United next season: "From my point of view, yes""He’s a great player – he definitely has the qualities to play in top football – and when he is fit our team plays better". Erik ten Hag asked whether Anthony Martial will be at Manchester United next season: "From my point of view, yes" 🔴 #MUFC "He’s a great player – he definitely has the qualities to play in top football – and when he is fit our team plays better". https://t.co/kGn0wuUkcd

When asked if Martial could be a regular starter for Manchester United, McAvennie told Football Insider:

"No. I think they need an out and out striker. He has been doing well the last couple of games because [Marcus] Rashford has not been playing. I do not know if that is a good thing or a bad thing."

Slamming the Frenchman's recent outings for Ten Hag's side, McAvennie added:

"He has been playing better but it is coming to the end of the season, maybe he is playing better because he wants a move. He is a talented boy but you can't play for a club like Manchester United and not put in 100 per cent every week. You can't do that at all. Martial, no matter how talented he is, has not been doing it."

The Red Devils are likely to cash in on Martial as he is in the final 14 months of his contract at Old Trafford.

Martial, who arrived from AS Monaco in a deal worth up to £58 million in 2015, has scored 86 goals in 289 matches across all competitions for Manchester United. He has also laid out a respectable number of assists – 53.

Manchester United urged to sign Premier League striker this summer

Speaking to William Hill, former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin has claimed that his erstwhile club should aim to rope in Brentford star Ivan Toney this summer. He elaborated:

"In my opinion, Toney is good enough to go and play for United, and I think he'd only get better if he went there. Erik ten Hag likes a big striker and they need a proven goal-scorer so maybe they should take a look at him."

Toney, 27, has been one of the star performers in the Premier League this season. So far, he has netted 19 goals and contributed four assists in 30 league matches across all competitions for the Thomas Frank-coached side.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have been on the lookout for a first-choice star since Cristiano Ronaldo's exit last year. While Marcus Rashford is not an effective number nine, Anthony Martial is considered too injury-prone.

