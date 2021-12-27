"He is playing fantastically well" - Mikel Arteta names Arsenal star who 'glides the team together' after thumping Norwich victory 

Martin Odegaard impressed Mikel Arteta as he put in another dominant performance on Boxing Day as Arsenal outclassed Norwich 5-0 at Carrow Road.

The Norwegian national team captain created both of the Gunners' first-half strikes to increase his return to three goals and three assists in six games this season.

The midfielder has been in good form for the north London outfit this season. Speaking to Arsenal media, Mikel Arteta could hardly hide his delight at the player’s form:

"I think he is playing fantastically well. He helps us a lot, he glides the team together and I am really pleased with him. It was very good [today]. A really traditional day in this country and to play football in this atmosphere, it was great.”

Arteta was also impressed with the way Arsenal, as a team, had played against the relegation candidates:

"I think we performed and played really good, we were really consistent and a real threat throughout the game and I am really pleased with the way we attacked and defended."

He added:

"There's no time to recover [ahead of the Wolves game] but we will do our best to keep the spirit, the mindset and physically the team in the best possible condition to play in front of our crowd, which we will need a lot from to give us energy in the game and try to win the game."

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta will hope their creative star can continue his run of form for the remainder of the hectic new year period. Arsenal sit in fourth at the moment and will hope to end their absence from the Champions League by the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta discusses future of former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal were at their best against Norwich and scored five goals through Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazatte, and Emile Smith Rowe. It was a match that would almost certainly have seen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score if he had played.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently answered questions about the future of the club’s Gabonese striker, who has seen a sharp fall from grace in recent weeks. However, the manager remained coy about the matter:

"He was not selected for to match, we will take it game by game. That was the decision."

