"He was playing against Liverpool!" - Andy Cole 'impressed' by Manchester United youngster's performance in comprehensive 4-0 win

Former Manchester United player Andy Cole is hopeful for the future following the performance of the youngsters in Tuesday's pre-season friendly against Liverpool. Young Charlie Savage, in particular, drew praise for his performance on the day, with Cole greatly impressed with the star.

The young midfielder did not start the friendly against Liverpool in Bangkok, but he came on in the second half to enjoy a good showing. He was brilliant all-round and is certainly working on keeping a first-team slot.

SPORTbible @sportbible Erik Ten Hag after Manchester United’s impressive 4-0 win over Liverpool:



🗣 “Believe me I have seen a lot of mistakes, it will take a lot of time. We have not overestimated this result but we have potential. I think we have a lot of creativity and speed in front.” Erik Ten Hag after Manchester United’s impressive 4-0 win over Liverpool:🗣 “Believe me I have seen a lot of mistakes, it will take a lot of time. We have not overestimated this result but we have potential. I think we have a lot of creativity and speed in front.” https://t.co/GL1DtNz2qH

Speaking to MUTV (via Manchester Evening News) about Savage’s performance after the game, Cole said:

"I was impressed with the young boy being given the opportunity and I thought he did really well. He was playing against Liverpool. I know he has done it when he was against the kids, but this is pre-season and it gives you the chance to try and get to where you want.

"I thought he did really well when he came on. The higher you go in midfield, you have got to keep the ball and he did exactly that today."

GOAL @goal Manchester United are beating Liverpool 3-0 at half-time Manchester United are beating Liverpool 3-0 at half-time 😳 https://t.co/TISlWmqfQ5

Those connected with Manchester United will be encouraged by the youngster’s strong showing on the day. The young midfielder will have a chance to impress Erik ten Hag, who has a track record of giving youth a chance from his time at Ajax.

Savage will hope that he has more performances like this under his belt and will hope he can keep impressing the fans and neutrals. Nevertheless, following his showing, the young midfielder definitely has a bright future in the game and will be one to watch.

Erik ten Hag enjoys dream start with Manchester United as Red Devils win over Liverpool

A crowd of 50,000 in Bangkok watched as a secure, dominant Manchester United side scored goal after goal against their stumbling eternal rivals. It was a remarkable showing for the Old Trafford faithful, who will now have reason to believe in Erik ten Hag and his tactical prowess.

It is, arguably, the best possible start for the Dutch manager as there were signs of improvement from his lads across the pitch. Granted, Liverpool started the game with a few key players missing, but even the second half that saw Jurgen Klopp respond with a bigger squad achieved little.

Manchester United scored three goals in the first half, added a fourth in the second, and ended the match with a clean sheet to boot. A brilliant highlight for Ten Hag will be Fred, who scored a rather audacious lob from 20 yards out.

Anthony Martial, who has struggled to find goalscoring form with the club, will also be glad to have scored his own chip.

