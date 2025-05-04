"He was playing against us", "We simply have to move past him" - Fans slam Manchester United star after 4-3 loss to Brentford

Manchester United fans on X want Luke Shaw to be sold in the summer after he performed poorly during their 4-3 loss against Brentford. The two sides faced each other in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, May 4.

The Bees made a bright start and were unfortunate not to take the lead in the second minute when Luke Shaw's interception nearly found the back of his own net. Manchester United took full advantage, breaking the deadlock in the 14th minute via Mason Mount's clinical finish.

However, Brentford got back into the game in the 27th minute when Shaw's own goal leveled the scores. The hosts were clinical after storming to a 4-1 lead following a brilliant brace from Kevin Schade (33', 70') and Yoane Wissa's tap-in (74').

The Red Devils showed great resilience towards the end of the game and threatened to stage a late comeback after Alejandro Garnacho (82') and Amad Diallo (90+5') scored. Unfortunately for them, Brentford held on to their lead to secure all three points.

Luke Shaw has missed 46 appearances across competitions this season due to serious calf and muscle injuries. The 29-year-old made his third start of the season but scored an own goal, lost two duels, and was subbed off at half-time for Leny Yoro.

One Manchester United fan posted:

"We simply have to move past Luke Shaw as a football club, we have to be honest"

Another fan tweeted:

"Start the right players we win that game, Luke Shaw was playing against us"

Other fans reacted below:

"Sell Luke Shaw already, he is so a**," one fan demanded

"Shaw should be sold or play in the academy until his contract expires! He’s been terrible since his return," another commented

"Shaw is finished, absolutely useless," one fan added

"Luke Shaw icl it’s time to go," another chimed in

"We need to do better" - Mason Mount makes honest admission following Manchester United's 4-3 loss against Brentford

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has admitted his side need to perform a lot better following their disappointing 4-3 loss against Brentford. He also highlighted that the Red Devils need to improve their defending against crosses inside the box.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Mount stated (via @UnitedStandMUFC on X):

"We need to do better. We need to win this game. We started well but that second half and end of the first half conceding goals where we knew what was coming. We knew they put crosses in box and we need to defend that better. We can perform better in the game."

Manchester United have now lost three out of their last five Premier League games and are 15th in the table with 39 points from 35 games. They will be seeking to bounce back in their next fixture against Athletic Club in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-finals (Thursday, May 8). The Red Devils are currently winning 3-0 on aggregate.

