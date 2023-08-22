"He plays on another level" - Argentine star at FC Cincinnati tells teammates how to prepare for Lionel Messi showdown in US Open Cup semi-final

FC Cincinnati captain Luciano Acosta has opened up the challenge of facing Lionel Messi in the US Open Cup semi-final against Inter Miami on Wednesday (August 23).

The Argentine icon led Inter Miami to the first trophy of their five-year history last weekend, winning the Leagues Cup. Gerardo Martino's side beat Nashville SC 10-9 in penalties as the game was locked at 1-1 after regulation time to lift the trophy at Geodis Park.

Lionel Messi, who arrived on a free transfer last month, has the opportunity to win another trophy with Inter Miami this weekend. They face Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semi-final on Wednesday (August 23). The winner of the game will lock horns with Houston Dynamo or Real Salt Lake in the final.

Cincinnati captain Acosta is aware of the threats posed by Messi, who bagged 10 goals and one assist in seven Leagues Cup games. The Argentinian attacker has, therefore, stressed the need for the Garys to play as a unit against the Herons at the TQL Stadium.

"To play against him (Lionel Messi), it's gonna be very hard," Acosta was quoted as saying by Cincinnati's website.

"He plays on another level. You just have to be prepared for the big moments. You have to prepare as a team, not just to play as one."

The Cincinnati attacker added:

"It's not just another game. This is a special game. It's a semifinal, it's against Messi. But overall it's against Inter Miami, who are in really good form right now."

Apart from Acosta, FC Cincinnati have another Argentinian in their ranks - Alvaro Barreal. Like many, the 23-year-old winger grew up idolizing La Pulga and is looking forward to testing himself against the superstar. He said:

"It's an opportunity that I get to play against him (Lionel Messi), but we're prepared. I grew up watching him. so I know how (great) he can be."

It remains to be seen if Cincinnati will become the first MLS club to give Messi the first taste of defeat on American soil.

How did Lionel Messi fare in last game for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi started alongside Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor in attack in the Leagues Cup final against Nashville on Saturday (August 19). He was one of the best players on the pitch, earning an 8.0 rating on FotMob. Only Herons goalkeeper Drake Callender (8.3) received a higher score.

The Argentine scored Miami's only goal in regulation time with a stunning strike from outside the box. He had two more shots in the game, of which one hit the woodwork. The superstar also took responsibility in the shootout, taking and converting his team's first spot-kick.

Lionel Messi completed 35 passes, including one long ball, with 88% accuracy. It included eight passes into the final third, but none of them led to goalscoring chances. He registered 57 touches of the ball but was only dispossessed thrice.

The left-footed maestro ended the Leagues Cup campaign as the top scorer with 10 goals. He also became the most decorated player of all time after winning what was his 44th trophy for club and country.