"He plays a bit like however he wants" - Cristiano Ronaldo's untouchable status in Portugal squad questioned by pundit ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Fernando Santos' decision to include Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been questioned by pundit Antonio Tadeia. The forward has had a less-than-impressive season with Manchester United.

Tadeia, who has covered the Portugal national team since 1992, wonders if the 37-year-old deserves a place in the FIFA World Cup squad.

Speaking to the BBC, the long-time analyst raised questions about Ronaldo's inclusion in the Portugal squad, noting that he may have been given some special treatment:

"The Portuguese federation has never admitted to having any special treatment for him, although we've had indications that lead us to understand that it exists. But there you go: I don't find it to be absolutely unusual.

"Obviously, I'm not defending that, and you've got stuff in the daily work that even the biggest stars have to do like the other players. But it would be a bit silly to think that a 39-year-old like Pepe or a 37-year-old like Cristiano will train the same way a 20-year-old does because that wouldn't be normal."

The expert added:

"But then again, the fact that Santos said after the 2020 Euros exit that he had the support of Cristiano as if it were something essential for him to continue on his post didn't sound well. It may have been a slip of the tongue, or maybe that's how things work. We cannot know that for sure, though."

Ronaldo has not scored just three goals this season for Manchester United from 16 matches. In the Premier League, he started in just four out of 10 matches for his team.

For Portugal, he hasn't scored in eight out of their last nine international games, which is a cause for concern ahead of the looming FIFA World Cup. However, according to Tadeia, the majestic striker is a Portuguese icon and is recognized as the world's best, which raises difficulties for manager Fernando Santos:

"I believe that most of the Portuguese fans still look to Cristiano as the world's best player, but then there's also a significant fraction who question his status.

"Many people share the idea that he plays a bit like however he wants. If he wants to leave the box, he leaves the box. If he wants to play wide open, he plays wide open. If he wants to start, he starts. If he wants to rest, he stays on the bench. If he wants to remain on the pitch, even though it's advisable to replace him, he remains on the pitch."

He continued:

"So because of all this, these fans have developed this perception that Cristiano has Fernando Santos in his hands and that Santos does whatever Cristiano wants him to do.

"I still think Cristiano Ronaldo can be very useful, but it would be important to find some balance on how to use him because he no longer has the same physical condition. The point here is whether he would be capable of understanding it."

Cristiano Ronaldo remains Portugal's biggest hope going into World Cup

Ronaldo's place in Fernando Santos' squad was hardly questionable, as he is the current Portugal captain. Having played 191 matches for his country, the forward is set to partake in what might be his final FIFA World Cup before he potentially retires.

Alongside Ronaldo in attack, players like Joao Felix and Rafael Leao have made it into the squad. On the other hand, Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota will miss out on the FIFA World Cup due to injury. Midfielder Renato Sanches has also been left out.

Veteran defender Pepe forms part of the squad and would lend his experience to the team. He has the support of Joao Cancelo and Diogo Dalot. The midfield has some prominent names like Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes.

However, when it comes to star power, all other names wane in comparison to Ronaldo. He remains the man around whom his country's hopes will revolve.

