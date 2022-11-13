"He plays with cement in his feet" - Jamie O'Hara rips into Tottenham star for his performance against Leeds United 

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal midfielder Jamie O'Hara heavily criticized Davinson Sanchez for his performance in the Lilywhites' 4-3 victory over Leeds United on Saturday (November 12).

Tottenham managed to secure all three points after a scintillating encounter against Leeds that saw seven goals in total from both teams. The two outfits went back and forth in an end-to-end game.

Jamie Ohara @Mrjamieohara1 Big win in the end, but the defence need an absolute slaughtering, we are a shambles at the back,Sanchez should be nowhere near the team, we can’t keep playing so defensive we are a very good team when we just go for it, surely the penny has dropped, play on the front foot #Spurs Big win in the end, but the defence need an absolute slaughtering, we are a shambles at the back,Sanchez should be nowhere near the team, we can’t keep playing so defensive we are a very good team when we just go for it, surely the penny has dropped, play on the front foot #Spurs

The scoreline was 2-2 at the break after goals from Harry Kane and Ben Davies for Spurs, while Crysencio Summerville and Rodrigo Moreno added their names to the scoresheet for Leeds.

Leeds then took the lead in the 76th minute after a stunning finish by Moreno. However, Tottenham swiftly turned the game around a few minutes later when Rodrigo Bentancur bagged a speedy brace for the Lilywhites.

Sanchez did not start for Spurs in the encounter. The Colombian centre-back was substituted on for Davies in the second half. The defender was easily beaten by Moreno, who went on to score Leeds' third goal of the night.

O'Hara was certainly unforgiving of Sanchez's performance as he ripped into the Colombia international.

The former Tottenham man told talkSPORT (via HITC):

“Sanchez should never ever be coming on the pitch again for Tottenham. He plays with cement in his feet.”

Sanchez has registered ten Premier League appearances for the Lilywhites this season and twelve overall across competitions.

Spurs are currently fourth in the league table after winning nine of their 15 matches in the English top flight.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte highlights positives and negatives following victory over Leeds

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte spoke about his side's performance against Leeds after the encounter. The Italian boss was asked to sum up the Lilywhites' display and highlight the positives and negatives to be taken from the game.

Conte said (via Football.London):

"I think this type of game made many, many, many people very happy because if you're in the stadium to watch a game like this, 4-3, I think attractive football. You want to see this type of game every time because it's funny, but you know that if I have to see the positive aspect for sure my players showed me in this period great character."

He added:

"Maybe in a lot of games we were losing and then we came back. For this reason, I think the positive things are that we showed great character, great desire and great will not to give up and to believe, to believe in the win. I try every day to transfer this concept that we have to start the game and then until the end we need to fight and see what happened. Never give up, this is our mantra. This is the positive side."

He continued:

"Negative side, to concede three goals is never good. A team that wants to be competitive, to concede three goals is never positive. For this reason, if you want to reach a good result you need to find stability."

