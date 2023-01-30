"He plays exciting football" – Liverpool legend names Premier League manager as ideal successor if Jurgen Klopp is sacked

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has identified Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi as the perfect replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are currently undergoing one of their worst seasons under Klopp, sitting in a below-par ninth place in the 2022-23 Premier League table. The Anfield outfit have already been knocked out of both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup so far. A two-legged UEFA Champions League last-16 clash against holders Real Madrid is now on the horizon.

Since De Zerbi's appointment as Brighton's manager last September, Klopp's side have been winless in three outings across all competitions against them. After a 3-3 Premier League draw at Anfield last year, the club slumped to a 3-0 league loss earlier this month. Most recently, the Merseyside outfit were handed a 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round defeat.

Speaking on ESPN, Nicol asserted that De Zerbi would be an ideal successor at Liverpool if Klopp is shown the door. He elaborated:

"There's not another Klopp. I tell you what you could do, because you are a big club, go and get De Zerbi from Brighton. On the face of it, you were like, "Wow, you are taking over from [Graham] Potter. How are you going to get more out that team?' Yes (I prefer De Zerbi over [Thomas] Tuchel or [Mauricio] Pochettino as Liverpool manager), because he plays exciting attacking football."

Sharing his thoughts on the former Sassuolo boss, Nicol added:

"I liked Brendan Rodgers, the way he coached the team. I just didn't like the other stuff. But the way he played the game, I liked it. And I like the way De Zerbi has Brighton playing. The fact that he has got them better from when Potter was there is incredible."

De Zerbi has helped Brighton register eight wins, four draws and five losses since taking over the reins at the Amex Stadium this season.

Brighton ready to sign 29-year-old Liverpool midfielder on one specific condition: Reports

According to Daily Mail, Brighton are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's signature this month. However, the Seagulls are unwilling to dish out a transfer fee. They would only move for the soon-to-be-free Southampton academy graduate if Liverpool are prepared to allow him to leave for nothing.

Although the prospect of losing Oxlade-Chamberlain on a free transfer might be unappealing, it would mean the Reds could save on the midfielder's £120,000-a-week wages for the next six months.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, has registered 18 goals and 15 assists in 143 matches across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit so far.

