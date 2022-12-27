“He plays like a crackhead” – Fans feel Liverpool star has 'no human qualities' after chaotic display in 3-1 win over Aston Villa

Liverpool managed to earn a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Monday, December 26, upon their return to the Premier League following the FIFA World Cup break.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Virgil van Dijk netted in the 37th minute. The Egyptian maestro was the provider for the second goal.

Ollie Watkins pulled one back for the Villans in the 59th minute of the game. However, Stefan Bajcetic put the game to bed with his 81st minute goal. Robin Olsen parried Darwin Nunez's effort right into the middle, which the Spaniard made no mistake in converting.

Nunez's performance came under scrutiny yet again. While there is no doubting the raw quality that the Uruguayan possesses, his chaotic nature never fails to leave fans baffled.

The away clash against Aston Villa was no exception. The former Benfica striker was once again unpredictable, be it for the better or the worse.

Fans on Twitter have now concluded that Nunez is programmed with an AI as it's hard for anybody to find humanitarian qualities in his uncertain playing style.

Some even opined that Nunez makes the game entertaining and the world would be a duller place without him. Others found him outright funny. A few fans also pointed out that if Nunez manages to keep his composure a little bit better, he will be a force to reckon with due to his extraordinary attributes.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after yet another puzzling performance from Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez:

Billie @Billie_T Darwin Nunez can’t be real, he’s like a footballer written by AI or something, displays no human qualities whatsoever just pure chaos Darwin Nunez can’t be real, he’s like a footballer written by AI or something, displays no human qualities whatsoever just pure chaos

FSG OUT @ShaunlfcT If Nunez just relaxed a bit he’d be unplayable. Hes got so many great attributes but he plays like a crackhead If Nunez just relaxed a bit he’d be unplayable. Hes got so many great attributes but he plays like a crackhead

AbuBakar Siddiq @BigManBakar Darwin Nunez has had 16 big chances in the Premier League this season. He's missed 12 of them Darwin Nunez has had 16 big chances in the Premier League this season. He's missed 12 of them

Henry Jackson @HenryJackson87 Heard someone describe Darwin Nunez as an out-of-control horse sprinting around a town centre and it's absolutely spot on. Heard someone describe Darwin Nunez as an out-of-control horse sprinting around a town centre and it's absolutely spot on.

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 There are voices in Darwin Nuñez’s head that pipe up everytime he’s through on goal There are voices in Darwin Nuñez’s head that pipe up everytime he’s through on goal

ًEl. @UtdEIIis Darwin Nunez is hands down the funniest footballer in the Premier League genuinely makes me crease. Darwin Nunez is hands down the funniest footballer in the Premier League genuinely makes me crease.

Nooruddean @BeardedGenius The world would be a duller place without Darwin Nunez The world would be a duller place without Darwin Nunez

Carl Anka @Ankaman616 Getting to the point where "Chaotic" isn't an adequate descriptor for Darwin Nunez anymore... Getting to the point where "Chaotic" isn't an adequate descriptor for Darwin Nunez anymore...

Dubois @CFCDUBois Nuñez’s footballing ability for sure isn’t worth £70 million but his entertainment value is. Nuñez’s footballing ability for sure isn’t worth £70 million but his entertainment value is.

🌊 @laurensyl_ Nunez when he has the chance to do anything normal Nunez when he has the chance to do anything normal https://t.co/X3NX2evA52

george @StokeyyG2 Fair enough Darwin Nunez, you are hands down the funniest footballer in the Premier League. Fair enough Darwin Nunez, you are hands down the funniest footballer in the Premier League.

Will Darwin Nunez be a success for Liverpool?

Darwin Nunez arrived at Liverpool for a fee of €75 million. His performances for Benfica, coupled with the high price tag, set the expectations sky-high for the Uruguayan.

While he got off to a slow start, Nunez started to find his feet as the season progressed. He has now scored nine goals and provided three assists after 21 appearances for the Reds across competitions.

Darwin Nunez took four shots on target against Unai Emery's Aston Villa, missed four big chances, won two out of his three aerial duels, and lost possession nine times during the game. The stats once again symbolize the baffling unpredictability that comes with the player.

