Ireland and Manchester United legend Roy Keane heaped praise on England midfielder Jude Bellingham following his standout performance in the 3-0 win over Senegal on Sunday, December 4.

England progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by beating the African champions in the Round of 16. Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka sealed the Three Lions' triumph in style.

Bellingham, 19, produced a stellar outing at the Al Bayt Stadium, topped with a fine for the opening goal scored by Henderson. The Borussia Dortmund youngster completed 30 passes and three dribbles, created one chance, made five recoveries, and won four tackles and 11 duels during the contest.

Speaking to ITV, Keane stated that Bellingham has the potential to be a superstar after his FIFA World Cup outing. He said (via the Independent):

"When it's a bit tight, you need a midfielder to run and produce a bit of magic, and that's what Bellingham did. This is what you want from a midfielder – powerful, strong, anticipation, a little bit of luck. He's going to be a superstar. We keep using the word but maturity... he plays like he's played 100 times for England."

Keane asserted that the Dortmund ace is a complete midfielder, blessed with world-class passing and decision-making. He added:

"I've not seen a young midfielder perform like that for years. You usually see it from a world-class player who's 26, 27. We talk about what goes on in his brain. He's got that maturity, his decision-making, what's going on upstairs – it's huge for a midfielder. End product, final pass, the kid has everything."

Bellingham has turned a lot of heads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, registering one goal and one assist in four starts so far. He will next be seen in action for England in their quarter-final clash against defending champions France in Al Khor on Saturday, December 10.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Jude Bellingham is the first player to score a goal and provide an assist at a World Cup before turning 20 years old since Lionel Messi in 2006 🤯 Jude Bellingham is the first player to score a goal and provide an assist at a World Cup before turning 20 years old since Lionel Messi in 2006 🤯 https://t.co/mYUzFqzbQ0

Liverpool prepared to sell three players to sign England international

As per Football Insider, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his desire to sell James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita to facilitate more funds for Jude Bellingham.

With Real Madrid also interested in the £104 million-rated teenager, the Reds are keen to generate some additional income in their bid to sign Bellingham in the winter transfer window.

Of late, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Keita have been demoted to squad roles at Anfield. The trio are in the final year of their contracts and will be free agents at the end of the season.

Bellingham, whose stock is expected to rise at the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has registered nine goals and three assists in 22 appearances across competitions for BVB in the ongoing season.

