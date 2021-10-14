“He plays much better for France than Manchester United” - John Barnes questions Paul Pogba’s attitude due to contrasting form for club and country 

John Barnes has questioned the difference in Paul Pogba's attitude while playing for Manchester United in comparison to France. The Liverpool legend claims the Frenchman is a team player with the national side but becomes a superstar when he takes to the pitch with the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba won the UEFA National League with France on Sunday (October 10) and aims to win the World Cup next year. However, with Manchester United, he has lifted just two trophies since his return, the EFL Cup and the Europa League. Both pieces of silverware came under Jose Mourinho during the 2016-17 season.

John Barnes was not a happy man discussing the Manchester United star's attitude and claims Paul Pogba has different mindsets when he takes to the pitch. He told BonusCodeBets:

"Winning the World Cup in 2018 didn't help Paul Pogba to win any trophies for Manchester United. Playing for France and Manchester United are two different things. He plays much better for France than Manchester United, and that has a lot to do with how he feels about playing for France, in terms of being a team player."

Barnes added:

"Whereas, for Manchester United, with his price tag, and being who he is, and the way we treat our superstar players in England. He probably feels he is a superstar, so therefore plays differently, rather than being the team player he is for the national side. Winning a trophy with France won't necessarily help him at Manchester United, until he decides to have the same attitude playing his club football, as he does for France."

Paul Pogba's Manchester United future yet to be decided

Paul Pogba has just a few months left on his current Manchester United contract. The Frenchman is yet to pen a new deal, and reports suggest he is willing to play the waiting game.

PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United star. Pogba also has a contract offer on the table from the Old Trafford side. The Frenchman has teased a move back to Turin and could also be interested in testing the waters in Spain but has not hinted at a possible move to France just yet.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has confirmed nothing has been decided and Pogba is set to take his time before deciding his future.

