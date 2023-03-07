“He plays in his own world” – Bukayo Saka makes bold claim about former Arsenal teammate

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka made a bold claim about former Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil. The German international was known for his creativity during his time at the Emirates.

The former Schalke and Real Madrid superstar made 254 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 44 goals and providing 79 assists. Known for an uncanny vision and unmatched eye to pick a pass, Ozil was truly a player of a kind.

Ndzhaka @Ndzhaka_ We once had Ozil and Sanchez at Arsenal and it breaks my heart that we don't have a Champions League or EPL to go with such memories We once had Ozil and Sanchez at Arsenal and it breaks my heart that we don't have a Champions League or EPL to go with such memories https://t.co/cgYhbVkmcQ

Saka was recently quizzed by Football Focus about which player at the north London-based club left him most impressed. The English youngster replied (via HITC):

“I think I would probably say Mesut Ozil.eHe plays in his own world. Some of the things he does and you look at him ‘just wow’.”

Ozil's time at Arsenal came to an end in 2021. Mikel Arteta's arrival at the helm put an end to the German footballer's time at the club. That said, the former Real Madrid superstar's abilities are beyond any doubt.

Ben White reacted to scoring his first Arsenal goal

Ben White netted Arsenal's second of the night during the come-from-behind 3-2 win against Bournemouth. After being set up impeccably by Reiss Nelson, White managed to get his name on the scoresheet.

The defender reacted to scoring his first ever goal for the Emirates club. He said (via the Gunners' official website):

“It was unbelievable. It was [Reiss] that did it for me, so I’m very grateful. Every week we keep building and winning games and that’s what we managed to do today. The emotions of the game, the different ways it could have gone - I think it’s all down to the boys and how we work each day. That’s the result we probably deserve.”

Nelson, the provider for White's goal, also scored the winner late in injury time. Fans inside the Emirates went into delerium after his strike.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Negotiations are ongoing over new deal, clubs around Europe appreciate him but Nelson wants to stay. Reiss Nelson has not changed his mind: his priority is to stay, continue at Arsenal as current deal expires in June.Negotiations are ongoing over new deal, clubs around Europe appreciate him but Nelson wants to stay. Reiss Nelson has not changed his mind: his priority is to stay, continue at Arsenal as current deal expires in June. ⚪️🔴 #AFCNegotiations are ongoing over new deal, clubs around Europe appreciate him but Nelson wants to stay. https://t.co/i7bBkYijMk

Speaking about the fans' reactions, Nelson said after the game:

“I think the stadium has been like this since the start of the season, Of course, when you get a late goal like that, everyone’s amongst it. It’s just amazing to celebrate with the supporters and the support we get, so hopefully we can carry it on for the next few games.”

Arsenal kept their five-point lead over defending champions Manchester City intact with the win against Bournemouth. They have 62 points from 25 matches at the moment. The Gunners will next take the field on March 9, in an Europa League round of 16 first leg showdown against Sporting CP.

