“He has the potential to become a billionaire” - Kylian Mbappe backed to overtake Ronaldo Messi and become richest footballer ever by expert

Dr. Rob Wilson claimed that Kylian Mbappe could finish his career as a billionaire after his move to Real Madrid. The financial expert has said that the Frenchman could earn more than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by the time he finishes his career.

Speaking to OLBG, Wilson claimed that Mbappe could become the richest footballer in the history of the game. He added that the Apple TV deal struck by Messi still sees him earn a lot, but the Frenchman could overtake soon. He said:

"He has the potential to become a billionaire, surpassing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and becoming the game's richest ever footballer. It will take some time to clear someone like Messi because of the deal he has struck with the MLS, taking a share of TV rights through Apple.

Trending

"Both Ronaldo and Messi will be able to generate income beyond their playing days. So, of course, Mbappe has some way to go, and he hasn't achieved in his career the sort of achievements that both Ronaldo and Messi have."

Kylian Mbappe was already among the highest earners while he was a Paris Saint-Germain, earning a massive €72 million per season, as per Capology. However, he has reduced wages at Real Madrid, as per multiple reports.

Kylian Mbappe set to earn more money from sponsors

Dr. Rob Wilson went on to claim that Kylian Mbappe could add at least £20 million to his paychecks through commercials and sponsors. He believes that the Frenchman is one of the biggest brands in world football and told OLBG:

"In terms of commercial endorsements I think it would be fair to prudently estimate that Mbappe could easily double his weekly wage through commercial arrangements. Across the year he's probably going to add something in the region of £15 million to £20 million ($19.2 million to $25.6 million) to his own paycheque in terms of commercial arrangements and sponsorships that he can access with the brand of Real Madrid, who are one of the biggest and most recognisable brands in world football."

He added:

"Over the course of the next five or six years, assuming he stays there that long, we could be looking at an additional £100 million ($127.9 million) in commercial arrangements. So anything Mbappe earns through that deal I think Real Madrid will be able to exercise a similar amount."

The Athletic have reported that Kylian Mbappe will be pocketing €150 million as a signing-on bonus at Real Madrid.