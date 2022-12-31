"He has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or" - Brighton boss heaps praise on Arsenal target 

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi claimed that Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or award in the future.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Shakhtar Donetsk forward regarding a potential move. There have been reports recently that Chelsea could attempt to sign Mudryk as well.

The Ukrainian international has been in fine form for Shakhtar this season, scoring ten goals and providing eight assists.

Mudryk played 19 times under De Zerbi when the Italian was in charge of Shakhtar. Speaking about the 21-year-old, the Brighton coach said (via The Independent):

“Mudryk is a fantastic player but Brighton can’t buy him – I like him, just like all my ex-players I like, but Brighton can’t buy Mudryk. Arsenal, I don’t know. I think Mudryk can win the Ballon d’Or in the future – I know the value of Mudryk, he has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or.”

Brighton are set to take on Arsenal on New Year's Eve in an important Premier League clash. Ahead of the showdown with the league leaders, De Zerbi gave an honest assessment of Mikel Arteta's side. He said:

"The style of play for Arsenal is fantastic. They know very well what they have to do on the pitch and they have very good players. Gabriel and (William) Saliba are very young but they are very fast and very good with the ball, in midfield they are complete in all characteristics and up front, the attackers are fast with big ability and potential."

Kaz @CFCKaz6 Todd splashing another £80 million on Mudryk to test if FFP is real Todd splashing another £80 million on Mudryk to test if FFP is real https://t.co/fKbTSLLVCs

He further added:

"I work with patience and follow the perception but I was happy to see my team play very good football (against Southampton). But, there are improvements in situations with and without the ball, to attack the space better in the right time to score more goals, if we have the possibility and chances, this part we are improving."

Mykhailo Mudryk can become a potential Ballon d'Or contender if he moves to Arsenal

Celtic FC v Shakhtar Donetsk: Group F - UEFA Champions League: Can Mudryk win the Ballon d'Or?

Mykhailo Mudryk looks like a tailor-made player for Arsenal's style of play. Mikel Arteta's side look destined to have a bright future ahead of them if the current season is any indication of their quality.

While the financial terms of a potential deal for Mudryk are yet to be resolved, the player could become a serious Ballon d'Or contender in the future if he makes the move to the Gunners. Shakhtar want £85 million for the winger.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes