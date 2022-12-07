"He has other priorities" - A-League chief confirms Cristiano Ronaldo rejected chance to move to Australia after Manchester United exit 

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be moving to the A-League as he has other priorities following his departure from Manchester United.

The Portuguese forward mutually agreed to the termination of his contract with the Red Devils last month.

It came after an explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan, where he gave a scathing assessment of his situation at Manchester United.

This kickstarted a frenzy over where Ronaldo, 37, will end up next.

A-League chairman Danny Townsend claimed talks were held over the iconic striker potentially arriving in Australia.

He would have had the opportunity to play in the same league as former Manchester United and Portuguese teammate Nani.

Townsend previously said:

"We’ve certainly registered our interest in bringing him to Australia."

However, Townsend has now revealed to the Sydney Morning Herald that the former United attacker has rejected their proposal:

"We had interesting discussions, and there was genuine interest, but it's clear he has other priorities at this stage."

Cristiano Ronaldo has also been strongly linked with a move to the Middle East, with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr interested in luring him to Mrsool Park.

They have reportedly tabled an offer of £173 million for the Portuguese attacker.

However, Ronaldo shot down claims that a deal had been made with the Saudi giants following Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He said:

"No, that's not true - not true."

Cristiano Ronaldo's troubles continue despite exiting Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's issues have continued

The tumultuous period of Cristiano Ronaldo's career appeared to be over when he left Manchester United.

His mood and performances had been rock bottom, scoring just three times in 16 appearances across competitions.

A reinvigorated and focused Ronaldo headed to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Portugal.

Many anticipated that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would light up the tournament.

However, the exact opposite has happened - Cristiano Ronaldo has looked lackadaisical, irritated, and lost.

He has scored just one goal so far in the competition, a penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana in Portugal's opener.

His frustrations boiled over in Selecao das Quinas' shock 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their final group game.

The Portuguese captain was substituted in the 67th minute and angrily came off the pitch, drawing the ire of manager Fernando Santos.

Santos subsequently dropped him in a 6-1 last-16 thrashing of Switzerland.

It is similar to how Erik ten Hag suspended Ronaldo after refusing to come on as a substitute for Manchester United before storming down the tunnel.

Problems keep brewing for the five-time Champions League winner.

