“He is probably going to move" - Former Anfield star hopes £120 million-rated player joins Liverpool in the summer

Former Liverpool player Stewart Downing has revealed that he hopes the Reds can make an audacious move to sign Declan Rice this summer.

The West Ham United captain has emerged as one of the most in-demand players in the Premier League in the recent transfer window.

His performances for the Hammers have attracted serious transfer interest from a couple of top sides in the league. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are three of the clubs said to be interested in the English midfield maverick.

West Ham United have continually insisted on their stance of not being unwilling to part ways with their captain. As such, it could require a huge transfer fee and a possible British record to tempt the Hammers into selling Rice.

However, there are growing concerns that the 24-year-old midfielder could leave the club this summer amid strong interest from top Premier League clubs.

Declan Rice @_DeclanRice Strong point on the road! We will keep this momentum building. Thank you to the travelling fans again! See you Saturday⚒️ Strong point on the road! We will keep this momentum building. Thank you to the travelling fans again! See you Saturday⚒️❤️ https://t.co/ZYb7FVUVUn

Former Reds and West Ham United winger Stewart Downing has expressed his desire for Jurgen Klopp's team to make a move for Rice.

The Anfield giants are currently in need of midfield reinforcements, and Rice has been one of the few names that have been linked with the Reds recently.

Speaking about the English midfielder, Downing stated that he needs to make the jump to a much bigger club side. He further went on to name Liverpool as a suitable destination for Rice.

In his words:

“I think it’s time for him to probably go to test himself.”

He continued:

“He is probably going to move to a big European club in the summer, hopefully, I think Liverpool might be in the race.”

Meanwhile, it could take a huge transfer fee in excess of £120 million for the Reds to be able to lure Rice away from West Ham United this summer.

Rice has so far made a combined total of 29 appearances for the Hammers this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in all competitions.

David Moyes speaks on the future of Liverpool transfer target

The English tactician has heaped praise on his captain, Declan Rice, amid transfer talks, linking him with a couple of top English clubs.

Rice has continued to excel in his holding midfield role and is widely considered one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

Hammers head coach David Moyes revealed earlier this month that it would take a British record to sign Rice out of West Ham United.

In his words:

"Undoubtedly Declan is going to be a top player. He'll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham."

