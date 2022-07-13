"He is the problem" - Simon Jordan hits out at former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil after his contract with Fenerbahce is terminated

Former Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil is without a club once again after seeing his contract terminated by Turkish club Fenerbahce, as per NTV Spor. In January 2021, he left the Gunners as a free agent after falling out with Mikel Arteta, which eventually led to a pre-mature termination of his contract.

A similar storyline has played out with Ozil at Fenerbahce now and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan believes the the ex-Arsenal man is indeed a problem figure. Speaking on the White and Jordan show, the host said:

"There are character traits that people have that exhibit themselves over a period of time and it’s not surprising that they exhibit themselves again. I think we saw what Mesut Ozil was, we heard what Mesut was."

The 33-year old was determined to hang up his boots at Fenerbahce, a club where he had no lack of adoration from the fans. He even captained the side on multiple occasions in the 2021-22 season. But that will no longer be possible.

Jordan believes that the former Arsenal star's fallout at the Turkish club is proof that he is a problem.

"We saw him positioning himself in a certain way so you can’t get more adoration and love and support than he got from Fenerbahce who wanted him there. They would have flown him over on a magic carpet if they could have done.

"And here we are with the same situation manifesting itself, and if you’ve just taken the person with the problem and moved them somewhere else, then he’s the problem."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “We saw what Ozil was.”



🤦‍♂️ “There are character traits people have that exhibit themselves…”



“Ozil is the problem! He is a leopard not changing his spots.”



Simon Jordan says isn’t surprised to see ex- “We saw what Ozil was.”🤦‍♂️ “There are character traits people have that exhibit themselves…”“Ozil is the problem! He is a leopard not changing his spots.”Simon Jordan says isn’t surprised to see ex- #AFC star Mesut Ozil’s move to Fenerbahçe hasn’t worked out for him. 👀 “We saw what Ozil was.”🤦‍♂️ “There are character traits people have that exhibit themselves…”😡 “Ozil is the problem! He is a leopard not changing his spots.” Simon Jordan says isn’t surprised to see ex-#AFC star Mesut Ozil’s move to Fenerbahçe hasn’t worked out for him. https://t.co/wVM3yfMWN8

Ozil's last appearance for Fenerbahce came back in March. He was left out of the squad due to fitness reasons and did not get any on-field action again. During his one-and-a-half year stay in Turkey, the former Gunner was left out of the squad with two coaches, namely Ismail Kartal and then Jorge Jesus.

Sounding out a warning to any clubs looking to sign the 33-year old, Jordan added:

"So I don’t believe in this instance that we can give Ozil anything other than ‘you are what you are’ and ‘you’ve reverted to type’ so in this instance you are an unequivocal leopard not changing its spots."

Former Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil has his next move lined up

The German midfielder has shown that he still has the ability to impact games and help teams. In the 2021-22 campaign, he made 26 appearances across all competitions for Fenerbahce and contributed nine goals and two assists.

The aforementioned talkSPORT report also suggested that the 33-year old is planning to continue in Turkey. Ozil has attracted interest from Istanbul Basaksehir.

Rapopart @rapopart LA Galaxy technical director Jovan Kirovski in direct contact with Mesut Ozil's agent Ergut Sogut for bringing the player to LA on a 2 year deal. Meeting to be scheduled next week.



#MLS #Transfers #Ozil #LAGalaxy LA Galaxy technical director Jovan Kirovski in direct contact with Mesut Ozil's agent Ergut Sogut for bringing the player to LA on a 2 year deal. Meeting to be scheduled next week. 🚨 LA Galaxy technical director Jovan Kirovski in direct contact with Mesut Ozil's agent Ergut Sogut for bringing the player to LA on a 2 year deal. Meeting to be scheduled next week. #MLS #Transfers #Ozil #LAGalaxy https://t.co/vh9BkrCMjm

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far