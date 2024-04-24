"He has proven that he can build a team" - Ex-PL manager backs 45-year-old coach to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in the summer

In January 2024, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Anfield by the end of this season. With the new season approaching, the Reds are looking for a new manager, and a lot of prominent names have been linked with the club.

Former Netherlands national football team coach, Frank de Boer, who currently manages the UAE Pro League's Al Jazira Club, believes Dutchman Arne Slot would be a great replacement for Klopp. He said:

"It would be fantastic if Arne Slot would become the manager of Liverpool. At Feyenoord he has proven that he can build a team."

Arne Slot became the head coach of Rotterdam-based club Feyenoord in 2021. During his tenure there, Slot won the 2022–23 Eredivisie and the 2023–24 KNVB Cup while becoming runners-up in the 2021–22 UEFA Europa Conference League.

While announcing his impending exit from Anfield, Jurgen Klopp said:

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take."

He added:

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

Liverpool's current standing in the Premier League

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League with 74 points in 33 matches. Table-toppers Arsenal are three points ahead of them, having played one match more. The Reds have a good opportunity to equalize points with the Gunners in their next league fixture against Everton.

However, Arsenal will remain at the top even if Jurgen Klopp's men win due to their higher goal difference. The Reds also need to win to maintain their pace in the title race, as third-placed Manchester City are only one point behind them.

Liverpool's last league fixture was against 12th-placed Fulham, and it ended in a satisfying 3-1 victory for the Reds.

