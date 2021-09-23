“He has proven doubters wrong so many times” – Solskjaer backs Manchester United star despite recent struggles

Manchester United lost to West Ham in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening, with French attacker Anthony Martial failing to impress. The forward has been heavily criticized for his recent dip in form but Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has jumped to his defense.

"I don't think it's right to go into individual performances. Anto was the same as the rest of the team," Solskjaer was quoted as saying.

"We lacked some of that cutting edge and he knows what we want from him. He'll keep working and get his chances."

Anthony Martial has fallen down the pecking order in Manchester United's attack following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho this summer. However, Solskjaer has ruled out any departure for the former Monaco forward.

He added: "I have no plans whatsoever for him to play against us. Anthony has come back strong and hungry, with the determination to prove his fitness and his quality.

"Last season was a difficult and disappointing one for him and you can see that little bit of grit between his teeth again.

"He's up for the challenge, he is a Man United player and we are happy to have him. He has proven doubters wrong so many times."

Anthony Martial fired blanks for Manchester United once again in the 1-0 loss to West Ham

Anthony Martial has made six appearances for Manchester United across all competitions so far this term, amassing a total of 190 minutes on the pitch. He's yet to find the back of the net as his run of poor form continues.

Manchester United's rollercoaster ride this season

Manchester United have had a number of ups and downs since kicking off the new campaign. The Red Devils recorded a convincing 5-1 victory over Leeds United in their Premier League opener but dropped two points against Southampton in their second fixture.

So far, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have recorded four victories and one draw in five league games, ranking third in the table with 13 points. Despite their impressive start in the Premier League, Manchester United have endured setbacks in other competitions.

Their first tough blow came in the 2-1 loss to Young Boys in the Champions League last week. Yesterday, they were also defeated 1-0 by West Ham United to send them crashing out of the EFL Cup.

