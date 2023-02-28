"He is psychologically comfortable" - Saudi legend says Cristiano Ronaldo is a father figure for younger players at Al-Nassr

Saudi Arabia legend Fuad Anwar believes Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying his time in the Middle East. He also feels the forward has quickly become a father figure to the other players at the Saudi Pro League club.

The Portuguese icon joined Al-Aalami on a free transfer in December, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal. He has quickly established himself as a key player for the Riyadh-based club.

Ronaldo has grabbed eight goals and two assists in five league matches for the team so far. Apart from his contributions on the pitch, he is said to have had a positive impact on other players at Mrsool Park.

Analyzing the 38-year-old's time in Saudi so far, Anwar claimed that the player appears to be in a good mental state. The former Al-Nassr midfielder believes Ronaldo's family is also enjoying their time in the Middle East. He said on Al-Ikhbariya (via Al-Weeam):

"Ronaldo feels that he is happy in Saudi Arabia, he is psychologically comfortable, and you feel that even his children are happy because foreigners do not become happy if their children are not happy."

Anwar also reckons that Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the younger player at Al-Nassr under his wing. The Saudi legend feels the 38-year-old is now a father figure to his teammates, saying:

"You see on the pitch that even when he scores, he brings the young players around him as if he were their father."

Ronaldo netted a hat-trick in the club's 3-0 victory over Damac in the Saudi Pro League last weekend. The win saw Rudi Garcia's side return to the top of the points table.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be determined to lead Al-Aalami to league glory this season. Meanwhile, he will also have an eye on the Golden Boot race, in which he is placed joint-fourth.

Al-Nassr star reportedly angry with Cristiano Ronaldo

Anwar has suggested that Ronaldo is a father figure to other players at Mrsool Park. However, it appears that not everyone at the club is pleased with the player's prominence.

There are claims that Talisca, the current top scorer in the league, is angered by the former Real Madrid's influence. The player could even seek a move away from Al-Nassr as a result.

It will be interesting to see how the Saudi Pro League table-toppers handle the egos of the players, with Cristiano Ronaldo now on their books.

Poll : 0 votes