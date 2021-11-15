“He put on great performances” – Brazil legend Falcao picks his 2021 Ballon d'Or winner

Brazilian legend Falcao has backed Mohamed Salah to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He believes the Egyptian deserves the award for what he has done for Liverpool and Egypt.

The Ballon d'Or award ceremony is less than a month away, and former footballers around the world are throwing their weight behind their favorites. While many have backed Jorginho, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante for the award, not many have picked Mohamed Salah as their top pick.

Falcao was talking to Al-Hayah TV when he hinted at Mohamed Salah being his top pick. The Brazilian claimed the Liverpool forward has a great chance of winning the Ballon d'Or this year and said:

"Mohamed Salah, in the past few years, has made Egyptian football known to the world. Salah has a chance to win the Ballon d'Or this year, as he put on great performances with Liverpool. The Egyptian national team deserves to be present in the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar, because it has distinguished players."

WWE's Sheamus backs Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for Ballon d'Or

Sheamus is a big Liverpool fan and has been vocal about his support for the club. The WWE star was speaking with Liverpool Echo when he was quizzed about this year's Ballon d'Or.

While Sheamus did back Mohamed Salah for the award, he felt the award should be divided into categories and not awarded to just one player. He said:

"He's an unbelievable player, one of the best players in the past couple of years, he's world class. But I have a problem because the Ballon d'Or, I feel like it's unfair to have just one player getting it."

"If you are up front and scoring goals, don't get me wrong Salah's goals are unbelievable, the one he got against Man City and the one the week after, he's pulling them out, there's nothing there and he's scoring these amazing goals."

"There should be a Ballon d'Or for forwards, midfielders, goalkeeper and defender, I think that makes sense. I feel like you should have a player in every position that gets the award, you can't compare a world-class striker to a world-class goalkeeper or a world-class defender. It's very imbalanced."

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is set to take place later this month on Monday 29th November 2021.

Edited by Diptanil Roy