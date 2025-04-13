"He should quit football", "Almost cost us our PL title" - Fans call out Liverpool star despite 2-1 win over West Ham

A section of Liverpool fans ripped into Andrew Robertson for his performance in the Premier League match with West Ham United on Sunday, April 13. The Scottish defender came on as a substitute, playing only 30 minutes as the Reds secured a 2-1 win at Anfield.

Second-placed Arsenal dropped points in the league for the second consecutive week after their 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday. Hence, Liverpool were handed the opportunity to edge closer to the 2024-25 Premier League title.

With this in mind, Arne Sot’s side started strongly, and it only took them 18 minutes to get their deserved lead. Mohamed Salah wriggled away from Hammers teenage full-back Ollie Scarles and laid an inch-perfect diagonal pass for Luis Diaz to tap home.

The visitors almost restored parity immediately as Alisson Becker denied Carlos Soler in a 1v1 situation. Then, Mohamed Kudus’ lob over the Reds goalie went over the crossbar.

The Reds started the second half with the same theme as the first. However, during the closing stages, they became jaded, which allowed West Ham to find their footing. Their efforts paid off as a miscommunication between Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson saw the latter put the ball into his own net four minutes from time.

However, West Ham’s hopes to get a point at Anfield were dashed when Van Dijk rose highest to head home a corner kick from Alexis Mac Allister in the 89th minute. Neither side could find the net after that, and that meant Liverpool took all three points on home soil.

Despite the win, a section of the Reds faithful was critical of Robertson’s performance as they took to social media to berate him.

An X user wrote:

‘‘Robertson should quit football.''

Another tweeted:

‘‘Robertson should not see the pitch till we confirm the title just brings nerves for no reason.''

‘‘Robertson almost costed us our epl title,'' @LFC_PAUL_ wrote.

‘‘Robertson should not play for my club this season again. He came on and we became unstable. Nonsense,'' @Blackseid added.

‘‘Get Andy Robertson out of this club in summer …. He’s finished,'' @Ack17Kirk lashed out.

‘‘Robertson man,crazy fall off,'' @_kwakutabiri chimed in.

"The way we conceded was a big disappointment" – Arne Slot on Liverpool’s 2-1 win against West Ham

Liverpool boss Arne Slot expressed mixed feelings while giving his assessment about his side’s performance in the 2-1 win over West Ham. The Dutchman praised his side’s performance in the first half but expressed ''disappointment" at how they conceded.

Slot told BBC Match of the Day after the match:

"First half we did really well, good tempo and good movement - maybe we should have scored a second. Second half it was all about Alisson. They could have scored two or three in two or three moments like last week when in 15 minutes Fulham scored three. Today we were lucky that Alisson saved a few times really well. The way we conceded was a big disappointment but the boys showed why they are in the position they are in. With these mentality players - it was a win for us 2-1. "

Following the 2-1 win over the Hammers, Liverpool are six points away from winning their 20th league title.

