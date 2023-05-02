“He has raised the level” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact hailed by ex-Chelsea and Manchester United star’s brother who plays for Saudi club

Uros Matic, the brother of former Chelsea and Manchester United star Nemanja Matic, has hailed the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo on the Saudi Pro League. He claims that the Portuguese has got the eyeballs the league needs, raising the level of the game in the Middle East.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after Manchester United terminated his contract last year. The Portuguese star has made a good start in the league with 12 goals in as many matches but has not managed to stop them from slipping to second in the title race.

Speaking to ArabNews, Matic claimed that he was happy to see Ronaldo playing in the league. He added that it was a move that has changed the league and said:

"I was really happy when Cristiano came because it's good for all of Saudi football, for all of the players who play here. The league changed instantly — a lot of people now want to watch Saudi football and you can see how many TV stations bought the rights to stream Saudi football. He has raised the level and now the whole world is watching the Saudi Pro League."

Al-Nassr are second in the league – three points behind Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Matic's Abha are 10th in the table and nine points away from relegation.

Signing of Cristiano Ronaldo has seen TV channels swoop in for coverage

Saudi Pro League has not been an attraction for TV Channels, but since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, things have changed drastically. Saudi Arabia sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faizal has confirmed that the league now airs in 137 countries because of the former Real Madrid star.

He told The Athletic:

"I'll give you an example, just by Ronaldo coming we have 137 channels around the world broadcasting the Saudi league. We wanted that in the beginning, but they said they were not interested, but since one player came now it's all over the world. There is a possibility to come to a new place and grow the development of sport, and we saw that with Ronaldo coming and how the attraction happened all over the world."

Saudi Arabian clubs are looking to lure more top players with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luka Modric and more linked to follow Cristiano Ronaldo.

