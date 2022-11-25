“He ran the show tonight”, “Deserves more respect” – Fans salute 28-year-old star who changed the game for Portugal during 3-2 win over Ghana in their FIFA World Cup clash

Fans are pleased with Bruno Fernandes' efforts for Portugal in their opening FIFA World Cup clash against Ghana.

The Manchester United playmaker provided two goals to put the Selecao ahead of their opponents in mere minutes, which were enough to secure all three points.

Taking to Twitter to hail Fernandes for his efforts, the fans did not hold back their words of praise for the 28-year-old playmaker.

Here is a selection of their tweets:

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Bruno Fernandes with 2 assists for Portugal.



He deserves more respect!! Bruno Fernandes with 2 assists for Portugal.He deserves more respect!! https://t.co/r8N4VOAoyK

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% aerial duels won

94% pass accuracy

66 touches

5/6 long balls completed

4 ground duels won

3 key passes

2 big chances created

2 assists



Crucial contribution. ‍ Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Ghana:100% aerial duels won94% pass accuracy66 touches5/6 long balls completed4 ground duels won3 key passes2 big chances created2 assistsCrucial contribution. Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Ghana:100% aerial duels won94% pass accuracy 66 touches 5/6 long balls completed 4 ground duels won 3 key passes2 big chances created 2 assists Crucial contribution. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/aTCbfPYEEH

Trey @UTDTrey BRUNO FERNANDES WHAT AN ASSIST, BEST FUCKING MIDFIELDER IN THE WORLD BRUNO FERNANDES WHAT AN ASSIST, BEST FUCKING MIDFIELDER IN THE WORLD

centredevils. @centredevils It took Bruno Fernandes 2 minutes and 20 seconds to fully change the game and get the W for Portugal. It took Bruno Fernandes 2 minutes and 20 seconds to fully change the game and get the W for Portugal. 😰🔥

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 People constantly disrespect Bruno Fernandes and he constantly proves them wrong.

Smashing it on the biggest stage. People constantly disrespect Bruno Fernandes and he constantly proves them wrong.Smashing it on the biggest stage. https://t.co/iiIptAjhZP

DOZIE 🇩🇰 @Laxix6 It took Bruno Fernandes just one game to equal Iniesta’s World Cup assist tally.



Iniesta played 14 World Cup games meanwhile. It took Bruno Fernandes just one game to equal Iniesta’s World Cup assist tally. Iniesta played 14 World Cup games meanwhile.

All things Portugal @PortugalTaIk



He ran the show tonight Bruno Fernandes appreciation tweetHe ran the show tonight Bruno Fernandes appreciation tweetHe ran the show tonight 👏👏 https://t.co/q7z3pB2lYD

Bruno Fernandes will hope he can continue impressing the fans and his country, as the Selecao hope to go far in the FIFA World Cup. In the meantime, he will be pleased with his efforts, which went a long way to secure their closely-fought win.

Portugal see off Ghana threat in their opening clash of the FIFA World Cup

The game started vibrantly with the Selecao taking charge of the proceedings, while the Black Stars preferred to sit back and hold off the threat. It yielded some fruit for Ghana, who managed to get to the halftime whistle without conceding a goal.

There were massive chances for Cristiano Ronaldo in the first half, but the former Manchester United forward was unable to secure the opener early on. Notably, he did find the net, but the goal was chalked off due to a foul in the build-up play.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup Portugal picks up three points against Ghana after a hectic second half



@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup Portugal picks up three points against Ghana after a hectic second half 🇵🇹 Portugal picks up three points against Ghana after a hectic second half@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup

In the second half, however, things changed for both teams. While Portugal continued to provide an attacking threat, they slumped in defensive areas. Their African counterparts, who did little to attack in the first 45 minutes, decided to put in the effort in attack, and it almost paid off for them as they secured two goals.

Ronaldo was on hand to open the scoring after he drew a foul in the penalty area. The forward powered his effort into the goal and became the first male player to score in five consecutive FIFA World Cups. Andre Ayew brought Ghana level with a close-range effort, but the Black Stars' celebrations were cut short.

Merely minutes later, Joao Felix restored Portugal's lead, and two minutes later, the Selecao scored yet another through Rafael Leao.

Bruno Fernandes' quality in chance creation was vital in setting up both goals, which were enough to see off the game. Osman Bukari scored another goal for Ghana, but it was too late for the Black Stars to secure another equalizer.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes