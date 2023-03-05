"He was a rascal creating war inside the hotel" - Ex-coach recounts interesting tale on Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho

Jesus Adolfo Marcos, Atletico Madrid's youth coach, has revealed stunning facts about Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

Marcos claimed that Garnacho was a rebel inside the dressing room, and that he, Atletico's under-19 coach, was shifted to a three-year younger age group to keep a better track of the player.

Marcos said (via The Sun):

“When they moved me I thought I was being demoted, but was told it was actually a promotion. They wanted me to coach the best young player at the club. That was my mission — and also my biggest challenge. Alejandro was a ‘street boy,’ from a suburb of Getafe, and straight away we decided to move him to the academy hotel, because he was not a good student."

Marcos further added:

“He was smarter than the rest of the boys, but became problematic... he was a rascal and creating war inside the hotel. He’d sneak food into the room, sweets and stuff, and would hide his phone and be on it late at night. He was also top of his group at breaking the rules!”

However, he lauded the current Manchester United star's mentality on the pitch. Marcos said:

“We were away to Rayo Majadahonda and I was forced to take him off after ten minutes. There was clearly an attitude problem. His instructions were to run and make an effort because they pressed a lot but Alejandro was hopeless and effortless."

"I substituted him and in the first attack without him we scored, ended up winning 6-0 and the whole coaching staff was expecting a negative reaction, complaint or indiscipline. But it was the total opposite. Alejandro reacted with an incredible maturity, didn’t complain and worked very hard all week."

The youngster has established himself as a staple part of United's youth team this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists in 27 appearances.

Former coach claimed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is the perfect man to handle Alejandro Garnacho

While Marcos expressed his disappointment at Alejandro Garnacho leaving for Manchester United, he claimed that the Argentine is in right hands now.

Marcos claimed that Erik ten Hag is one of the best in the business when it comes to grooming youngsters. He said:

"Ten Hag worked at Ajax where there is an environment of working with young players and will know how to deal with him better than anyone."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Lisandro Martínez: “Now I’m taking Garnacho with me in the National Team.” #MUFC Lisandro Martínez: “Now I’m taking Garnacho with me in the National Team.” @gastonedul 🚨🇦🇷 Lisandro Martínez: “Now I’m taking Garnacho with me in the National Team.” @gastonedul #MUFC 🔴 https://t.co/QuwKIbCgYK

Alejandro Garnacho's impact on Manchester United's attack has been quite notable so far this season.

Manchester United face Liverpool today (February 5) at Anfield in a Premier League away clash.

