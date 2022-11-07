"He does rash things" - Gary Neville claims Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold should not be in England's FIFA World Cup squad 

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold should not be included in England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

The 24-year-old fullback has received immense criticism this season, especially for his defensive performances. His lackadaisical and error-prone defending has cost the Reds several times as they have dealt with a poor campaign so far.

The Englishman put up another poor performance in Liverpool's 2-1 away win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on November 6. He won zero duels, lost possession 19 times, and made zero accurate crosses in the game.

Alexander-Arnold also made a controversial challenge on Ryan Sessegnon in the box, the decision for which went in favor of the Reds defender.

Speaking after the game on Sky Sports, Neville was highly critical of the Liverpool man. He said (via Daily Mail):

"His brilliance going forward is out of this world but we are talking about knock-out football and it will come down to a moment. I can't see how Gareth Southgate would go into a knockout game of a World Cup playing Trent."

He added:

"I want him to be the greatest right-back of all time because he has that ability but at times today, he looks like he could cost Liverpool dearly."

Neville claimed that Alexander-Arnold could concede a penalty due to his rash defending and should be behind others in the pecking order for England:

"He does rash things and I think he is giving away a penalty in a World Cup. I don’t think Gareth will trust him in a knockout game and he already has four brilliant right backs."

Known for his attacking prowess, Alexander-Arnold has scored just three goals and provided zero assists in 19 matches across all competitions.

Sunday League Hipster @HipsterManager Trent Alexander-Arnold has 0 assists in all competitions this season.



That’s less than Ederson (Goalkeeper), Enock Mwepu (Retired) and Emerson Royal (not a footballer). Trent Alexander-Arnold has 0 assists in all competitions this season. That’s less than Ederson (Goalkeeper), Enock Mwepu (Retired) and Emerson Royal (not a footballer).

Gary Neville shares his four right-back picks over Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold for England for the FIFA World Cup

Neville also named four right-backs who should be in England's squad for the FIFA World Cup over the Liverpool man if they are all fit. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I look at the right-back list. If Reece James is fit you definitely take him. Kyle Walker if he's fit. I think Ben White has to go because of his flexibility to play right-back, or in a back three. Trippier will always go because Gareth loves him."

He added:

"Does Gareth want to take Trent as a joker if England need a goal? He won't start him, but will he take him as someone to bring off the bench if England need a goal? That's the decision Gareth has to make."

England manager Gareth Southgate will announce his squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, November 10.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"Going forward, having the ball, always just felt natural [in his youth] – I didn’t have to think about it, it just flowed. When I was defending, I always had to think about where I needed to be, what I needed to do." Trent Alexander-Arnold on his defence:"Going forward, having the ball, always just felt natural [in his youth] – I didn’t have to think about it, it just flowed. When I was defending, I always had to think about where I needed to be, what I needed to do." #lfc [gq] Trent Alexander-Arnold on his defence:"Going forward, having the ball, always just felt natural [in his youth] – I didn’t have to think about it, it just flowed. When I was defending, I always had to think about where I needed to be, what I needed to do." #lfc [gq] https://t.co/pTs1nkI5ty

Poll : 0 votes