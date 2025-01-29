"He is not a RB", "The results are always bad" - Fans unsure with Arsenal star's position in XI to face Girona

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to voice their dissatisfaction with Mikel Arteta's decision to play Thomas Partey at right-back. The north Londoners face Girona in their final group-stage game of the UEFA Champions League.

Partey, a defensive midfielder by trade, has been deployed at right-back 24 times in his career and 13 times by the Gunners boss in the past. However, his deployment in the position has not filled the fans with confidence, and they took to X to share their opinion on the matter, with one post saying:

"Partey right back? The results are always bad."

"Partey RB we know the outcome."

"Again Partey at the RB ffs."

"Partey at right back again."

"Can you please give Partey some rest!!!"

"Partey is not a RB."

Arsenal are in third place in the UEFA Champions League group stage table, with 16 points from five wins, one loss, and one draw from seven games. The Gunners hope to secure a win to round up the group stage in style, but they are already almost guaranteed a direct place in the round of 16.

"We have the attitude and the determination to go for the game" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta keen to secure a good result against Girona

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that his side is keen to perform well against Girona in their final UEFA Champions League group stage game. The north Londoners have performed well in the competition this season and look set to book a place in the round of 16.

The Gunners have never faced the Catalan side in a competitive fixture, but their Spanish tactician is not fazed by the prospect of facing the LaLiga outfit. Speaking to the press before their clash, Arteta said via Football London:

"Yeah, both, and every game, every scenario, every context is going to be different. And it's coming here then we need something from the game today, that's why we're here, to win. And from the first minute, we have the attitude and the determination to go for the game, and hopefully deliver what we want."

Arsenal are in fine form across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last four games, winning three and drawing one since being knocked out on penalties in the FA Cup by Manchester United. In those games, they have scored eight goals and conceded three.

