“He reads the game better than everyone else” - Matteo Guendouzi says Mesut Ozil is the best player he played with at Arsenal

Matteo Guendouzi has named former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil as the best player he has played with at the Emirates. The Frenchman also hailed former Gunners manager Unai Emery as the best he worked under.

Guendouzi rose through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, before joining French side Lorient in 2016 as a teenager. He eventually made his debut for the first team, before he was picked up by Arsenal in the summer of 2018. He came with a huge reputation and was widely considered as the next big thing in French football. Guendouzi hit the ground running at the Emirates and was heavily involved under Emery.

However, after the arrival of Mikel Arteta, the Frenchman has found game time hard to come by. His attitude and overzealous nature also put him in the Spaniard’s bad books. The final straw was when Guendouzi taunted Brighton players about earning more than them after a game in July of 2020. Arteta seemed to have lost his patience and sent him on loan to Hertha Berlin at the beginning of the current season.

The Frenchman recently spoke to Oh My Goal and when asked who the best player he played with was, he named former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil. Guendouzi revealed that he loved playing with the German midfielder.

“Mesut Ozil. Technically, whether he’s on the pitch during a match or the training ground he has a technical ease. He reads the game better than everyone else. He’s a player I’ve loved playing with,” said Guendouzi.

Guendouzi has performed well since leaving Arsenal

Guendouzi made 48 appearances for Arsenal in his debut season and even scored one goal. Last season, he played 34 games for the Gunners, but two separate spats with Arteta ultimately sealed his future at the club. The Frenchman moved to Hertha Berlin in October 2020 and has appeared 13 times in the Bundesliga so far, scoring two goals. His loan deal expires at the end of the current season and it remains to be seen whether Arteta would be willing to give him another chance at the Emirates next term.

Arsenal’s season has hardly gone according to plan and the Gunners are currently 10th in the Premier League table after 23 games. They have now lost back-to-back games in the league in February, including a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday, and Arteta will be hoping to get his season back on track against Leeds United next weekend.