"He is ready" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta drops hints about who will start up front against West Ham United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dropped a hint that Eddie Nketiah might start as his side's main striker in their Premier League home encounter against West Ham United on Monday (26 December).

Nketiah, 23, has been the Gunners' second-choice forward since his breakthrough into first-team plans during the 2020-21 campaign. After impressing with 10 goals across all competitions last term, he has scored three goals and laid out one assist in 19 games this season.

A mobile striker blessed with pace and finishing, Nketiah has recently been touted as Gabriel Jesus' replacement in Arteta's setup. The Brazilian is set to be sidelined until March next year due to a knee injury he sustained at the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Arteta claimed that Nketiah is prepared to assume responsibility for his team. He said:

"I have more faith in him every single day. We see every day what he brings to the team, what he is as a human being and the way he is developing as a player. We got a great response last year when we needed him... he is ready. That is why he signed his contract. He is a key player in our squad."

Despite recent claims about Gabriel Martinelli starting in a central position against the Hammers, Nketiah is expected to fill in Jesus' boots in Arteta's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. However, the north London outfit are also believed to be on the hunt for a replacement striker.

The Gunners are keeping tabs on Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Marcus Thuram, Dusan Vlahovic and Ferran Torres ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window. The club are also keen to sign a midfielder.

Arsenal are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League table with 37 points from 14 games, five points ahead of Manchester City.

Mark Lawrenson predicts the outcome of Arsenal-West Ham United clash

In his column for Paddy Power, ex-Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson predicted a defeat for Arsenal against West Ham. He wrote:

"Gabriel Jesus is out for a while and that will be a big loss. I'm going to go 2-1 to West Ham. All that momentum that Arsenal built up before the World Cup counts for nothing now. I just think that David Moyes would have taken the break as a pre-season and he will have worked them really hard so I'll go with an upset."

David Moyes' side are currently sitting in 16th place with 14 points from 15 Premier League games, just one point off from safety.

