“He is ready to be one of the best” – Ian Wright’s old comments on ‘underrated’ Arsenal target resurfaces 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright's comments from last season about Douglas Luiz have emerged amongst rumors of the midfielder joining the Gunners. The 23-year-old midfielder has reportedly come on the radar of the London club for a January transfer.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners will be able to sign Luiz. However, he has already gotten a signature of approval from Wright. After Aston Villa defeated Arsenal 3-0 in the Premier League last season, Wright had said on his podcast:

“They have got defenders and midfielders who are ready [to go the next level].”

He added:

“Someone like Douglas Luiz he is ready to be one of the best midfield players in the Premier League. He is so underrated, at the minute. They blasted us on Sunday. We had no chance. It was men against boys.”

The Gunners have turned their attention to Luiz after reportedly failing to sign Juventus' Arthur Melo and Lyon's Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to try and sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.

The Brazilian is just 23-year-old, which fits the young squad that manager Mikel Arteta is building at the Emirates. He has also proven himself in the Premier League with 86 appearances in the competition, scoring thrice and making seven assists.

With less than four days remaining in the January transfer window, the Gunners will need to move quickly if they are to sign Luiz.

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers joins Aston Villa

Among the talks of Douglas Luiz, a transfer between the two clubs that took everyone by surprise was that of Calum Chambers. The defender joined Aston Villa, as was announced by the club on Thursday.

Chambers joined the Gunners in 2014 from Southampton and made 122 appearances in all competitions for them. He could never lay down a consistent spell in the first team that saw him spend loan spells at Middlesbrough and Fulham.



Last but not least to all the fans that have supported me, you’ve made this experience one to remember!

7 years and a lifetime of memories later!! A special thanks to Arsene Wenger for making it possible and all the staff at London Colney. Last but not least to all the fans that have supported me, you've made this experience one to remember!

He has made just five appearances in all competitions this season The signing of right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu and centre-back Ben White by Arsenal last summer meant reduced playing time for Chambers.

He will now hope to get more regular playing time at Aston Villa under manager Steven Gerrard.

