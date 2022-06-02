"He had no real credentials"- Frank McAvennie delivers brutal verdict on former Manchester United man leaving Old Trafford

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie believes Ralf Rangnick's decision to leave Manchester United has little to do with him becoming the new head coach of the Austrian national team.

Rangnick was appointed as United's interim manager until the end of the season in November and was expected to take on a consultancy role for a further two years. He recently announced his decision to leave the club to focus on managing Austria. T

The 63-year-old was unable to have the desired impact on Manchester United's players, performances, and results. The club won just 11 out of 29 games under the German. A run of one win in their last five Premier League games resulted in the Red Devils finishing sixth in the league table and missing out on next season's Champions League.

McAvennie believes Rangnick lacked the credentials to be Manchester United's interim manager. He went on to state that the club's new manager Erik ten Hag did not fancy working with the German. McAvennie told Football Insider:

"I think he was leaving anyway, even if he didn't take the Austria job. It went from bad to worse under him. It's a strange one but he had to go. He wasn't big enough to go in there. Nobody had heard of him. He had no real credentials but that was the same as Ole."

"This guy who came into Man United [Ten Hag], I don't think he wanted to work with him. That, for me, is a bit of strength. It shows he's his own boss and he's gone in early doors which I'm delighted about."

Manchester United have appointed former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager. The club are expected to undergo a massive squad overhaul and rebuild this summer under the guidance of the 52-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role and will not be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford”. Ralf Rangnick leaves Manchester United “due to the demands of his new role as Austria manager”, club statement announces.“By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role and will not be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford”. Ralf Rangnick leaves Manchester United “due to the demands of his new role as Austria manager”, club statement announces. 🚨🇦🇹 #MUFC“By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role and will not be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford”. https://t.co/9ETrjwR0Fy

Manchester United are likely to give Erik ten Hag full control over transfers

Vitesse v Ajax - Dutch Eredivisie

Erik ten Hag revealed that he joined Manchester United as the club agreed to give him control over the incoming and outgoings at the club, as per ESPN. Ralf Rangnick's departure could result in the Dutchman becoming the sole decision-maker at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have already been linked with a number of players Erik ten Hag has worked with in the past. According to The Guardian, the Red Devils have begun negotiations with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

The Manchester Evenings News reports the club are also set to make an offer for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. The midfielder developed into one of the most promising young talents in Europe under the guidance of Ten Hag at Ajax.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/11217… "I think he’s already made his mind up and he will join Ten Hag." #MUFC "I think he’s already made his mind up and he will join Ten Hag." #MUFCtalksport.com/football/11217…

The potential arrivals of Jurrien Timber and Frenkie de Jong could help Ten Hag stamp his authority on the club ahead of next season.

