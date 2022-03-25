“He would be a real hit in the Premier League” – Paul Robinson backs ‘exciting’ 22-year-old forward over Liverpool transfer

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has backed Liverpool target Cody Gakpo to become a 'real hit' in the Premier League. The 42-year-old believes that the PSV Eindhoven winger has everything in his locker to become a success in the English top-flight.

The Dutch international has been one of the key reasons why Roger Schmidt's side are battling neck-to-neck with Ajax for the Eredivisie title. Gakpo has 16 goals and 15 assists in 37 games across all competitions this campaign. Robinson believes that he is good enough for the Premier League.

The Athletic have reported that both Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the dynamic attacker who can play across the front three. Although the youngster is contracted at the Philips Stadion until 2026, it is understood that PSV could sell him at the right price.

Robinson believes that the Dutchman would be a real hit in the Premier League, 'especially at a club like Liverpool'. The former Tottenham Hotspur keeper also insisted that Gakpo could be the next big star to emerge from the Eredivisie. Robinson told Football Insider:

“I’m a big fan of his. I think he would be a real hit in the Premier League, especially at a club like Liverpool. The Eredivisie is renowned for unearthing talented players and Gakpo could be the next."

Incredible work ethic and progress in recent years. Fantastic player. Cody Gakpo is the only Eredivisie player (minimum 500 minutes) with 3+ shots, key passes & successful dribbles.3.7 shots per 903.6 key passes per 903.6 successful dribbles per 90Incredible work ethic and progress in recent years. Fantastic player. Cody Gakpo is the only Eredivisie player (minimum 500 minutes) with 3+ shots, key passes & successful dribbles.☑️3.7 shots per 90☑️3.6 key passes per 90☑️3.6 successful dribbles per 90Incredible work ethic and progress in recent years. Fantastic player. https://t.co/o8LG9CuhPI

Robinson suggested that there are only three or four players in the Dutch top-flight who could make an impact in the top tier of English football and Gakpo is certainly one of them. The 42-year-old has claimed that he has watched the fleet-footed wideman on several occasions this season.

Robinson believes that he is good enough to make a move to any top-four club. The Englishman added:

"I think there are three or four players in that league that could move across to the Premier League and make an impact. Gakpo is certainly one of them. I’ve watched a fair bit of him this season and I think he’s good enough to play for a top-four club. He’s an exciting forward and he’s at the right age.”

Can Liverpool beat Manchester City for the Premier League title this season?

Liverpool have been embroiled in a nerve-wracking title race with Manchester City and it promises to be an entertaining last few game weeks.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal have joined Manchester City and Liverpool in the hunt for PSV midfielder Cody Gakpo.



Jurgen Klopp's side trail the Cityzens by just one point and their fixtures also seem to be more difficult in comparison.

Meanwhile, the two teams are also chasing glory in the FA Cup and Champions League as well. They will face each other in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next month.

